* Bond yields dip, lira firms on Fitch decision

* Fitch upgrades Turkey to investment grade

* Banking shares jump, main index at record high (Adds quotes, inflation, auctions, fresh prices)

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Nov 5 Turkish bond yields dropped towards record lows, the lira jumped to three-month peaks against the dollar and shares hit record highs on Monday after credit ratings agency Fitch raised the country to investment grade.

Istanbul's main share index hit 73,313.87 points following Fitch upgrade move, lead by the rally in banking shares.

Fitch cited Turkey's moderate and declining government debt burden, sound banking system, favourable medium-term growth prospects and relatively wealthy and diverse economy for its move.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 6.94 percent, after falling as low as 6.8 percent, a whisker away from its all-time low of 6.79 percent hit in January 2011. It has a previous close at 7.02 percent.

The lira jumped to 1.7800 to the dollar, its strongest since early August, compared with 1.7889 late on Friday. By 1557 GMT, it was trading around 1.7805.

Against its euro-dollar basket the lira was trading at 2.0284, after hitting its strongest since late August of 2.0278.

"Turkish markets have priced in the investment grade for some time. Therefore, after the initial buying reaction the bonds have levelled off," said Arinc Yurtkuran, a fixed income trader at ING Bank.

Fitch lifted Turkey's long-term foreign currency rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and its long-term local currency rating to 'BBB' from 'BB+', with stable outlooks.

"The fall in the yields was mainly driven by the upgrade move. The strong bids for the CPI-indexed bond also supported the bonds... We expect the high bids to continue at the benchmark bond tap," Yurtkuran said.

The treasury will tap two bonds on Tuesday including the current two-year benchmark bond.

TREASURY BORROWING HELPS, BAKING SHARES JUMP

The Turkish treasury on Monday borrowed a total of 5.43 billion lira ($3 billion) though the tap of a four-year fixed-coupon bond and the issue of a 10-year CPI-linked bond. It borrowed 2.15 billion lira from the domestic markets, lower than a forecast of 3.56 billion lira.

"By selling less than expected to the markets... the Treasury did not allow large gains. Probably exploiting its knowledge prior to the public announcement of the rating upgrade, the Treasury chose to sell much more than expected to public institutions," wrote analysts at Is Investment.

Previously, the treasury projected it would borrow 13 billion lira from domestic markets in November against a debt redemption of 19.2 billion lira.

The main share index closed 1.84 percent up at 72,737 points, outperforming a 0.41 percent fall in the global emerging markets index. The rally was led by the banking shares which closed 2.65 percent up.

"The rally in banking shares is due to the upgrade move as banks will have the highest gains from capital inflows to Turkey," said Ozgur Alioglu, equity specialist at Is Investment.

"If S&P or Moody's also upgrade Turkey to investment grade, then the capital inflows to Turkey will be more sustainable. This would lower interest rates on loans and increase the loan volume...and hence support the banks further."

Moody's rates Turkey one notch below investment grade, while S&P puts it a rung lower still.

Shares in Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines closed 2.63 percent up at 4.29 lira after its chairman was quoted as saying the company was to cooperate more closely with Lufthansa.

($1 = 1.7927 Turkish lira) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Hugh Lawson and Keiron Henderson)