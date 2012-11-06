* Lira firms, bond yields fall further

* Shares flat

* Debt auctions monitored

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Nov 6 The Turkish lira firmed and bond yields edged down on Tuesday, buoyed by ratings agency Fitch's award of investment grade to Turkey on Monday.

Investors also awaited debt auctions later in the day.

The main share index was trading flat after hitting a record high of 73,313.87 points on Monday following the Fitch upgrade.

Fitch lifted Turkey's long-term foreign currency rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' with a stable outlook, citing a moderate and declining government debt burden, sound banking system and favourable medium-term growth prospects.

By 0924 GMT, the lira firmed to 1.7773 to the dollar, after earlier hitting its strongest level in three months, 1.7767. It stood at 1.7805 late on Monday.

Against the euro-dollar basket, it touched its strongest level since late August at 2.0233 in early trade, compared with 2.0284 on Monday.

"We expect the positive mood in the forex market to continue after Fitch's upgrade," wrote Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.

"Currently, local investors' forex deposits are around $110 billion... Though it is too early to assume there will be a meltdown in those forex deposits, it is quite possible to see partial sell-offs in case of more lira appreciation," Comert added.

"We expect to see the 1.77 level for the dollar-lira and 2.01-2.02 level for the basket in the short term."

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond fell to 6.89 percent, compared with Monday's close at 6.94 percent. After Fitch' decision, it fell as low as 6.80 percent, a tick away from its all-time low of 6.79 percent hit in January 2011.

Investors were awaiting the treasury's tap of the current two-year fixed-coupon benchmark bond and ten-year fixed-coupon bond due later in the day.

On Monday, the treasury sold a total of 5.43 billion lira ($3 billion) though the tap of a four-year fixed-coupon bond and the issue of a 10-year CPI-linked bond.

It previously projected it would borrow 13 billion lira from domestic markets in November against a debt redemption of 19.2 billion lira.

"Following the upgrade decision, we expect the taps to attract strong bids. The positive reflection of Fitch move will continue in the markets but we expect some slight profit taking to occur," wrote Fatih Keresteci, strategist at HSBC in a note.

The main share index was up 0.03 percent at 72,757 points, underperforming a 0.3 percent rise in the global emerging markets index. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)