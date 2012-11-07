* Banking shares pared earlier losses, lira down

* News saying Turkey to station missiles dampen sentiment

* Bonds flat

ISTANBUL, Nov 7 Turkish bank shares ceded earlier gains and the lira eased on Wednesday due to a sell-off on reports saying Turkey would ask NATO to site Patriot missiles along its border with Syria.

"We see some investors selling Turkish assets following the news about Turkey's preparation to make an official request to NATO to station Patriot missiles along its Syrian border," wrote Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.

A senior Turkish foreign ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday Turkey is to make an imminent official request to NATO to station Patriot missiles along its Syrian border.

Istanbul's main share index was 0.17 percent up at 72,163 points, underperforming a 0.54 percent rise in the global emerging markets index. The index was 0.73 percent higher before the report.

Turkish banking shares, which were up more than one percent in the morning session, were up at 0.27 percent By 1238 GMT.

The lira eased to 1.7794 to the dollar, from 1.7753 late on Tuesday. Against the euro-dollar basket , it stood flat at 2.0244.

Turkish banking shares were higher earlier on optimism over positive third quarter results.

"Turkish banks are positively affected by a new rule allowing them to sell fixed income holdings in their portfolios. This new rule was adopted for Basel II capital requirements and allows the banks to record trading gains and boost quarterly income," said Isik Okte, strategist at Halk Invest.

On Oct. 31, Turkish lender's Garanti announced a 52 percent rise in net profit for the third quarter, mainly due to the jump of its net trading income which rose to 451.55 million lira from a loss of 66.9 million in the same period of last year.

"What I see as the main story for Turkish equities after the Fitch upgrade is re-rating into a higher price-to-earnings ratio category. ISE-100 index (historically) trades at 8-12 price-to-earnings ratio band," Okte added.

"If a second credit rating agency upgrades Turkey to investment grade, then equities will see inflows from American mutual funds... Then we might see ISE-100 trading at 12-15 price-to-earning ratio. There may be some investors who believe in this re-rating story buying banking shares today."

Fitch on Monday lifted Turkey's long-term foreign currency rating to BBB- from BB+ with a stable outlook, citing a moderate and declining government debt burden.

Turkish markets showed no reaction to comments from the central bank saying the inflation may be close to seven percent in 2012 due to lower-than-expected unprocessed food prices, in a meeting with banks' economists.

"The bank said in case of an accelerated capital inflows to Turkey, it can raise the forex reserve option coefficients to 3 points but added this would be an extremely high level," said Inanc Sozer, economic research manager at Odea Bank.

At its October policy meeting, it cut its overnight lending rate 50 basis points to 9.5 percent to support the economy while also raising the forex reserve option coefficients (ROC) by 0.1 points, in a move to control loan growth.

Bond yields were flat with the yield on the two-year benchmark bond standing at 6.91 percent, a tick higher than Tuesday's close at 6.89 percent. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Ron Askew)