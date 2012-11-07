* Banking shares pared earlier losses, lira down
* News saying Turkey to station missiles dampen sentiment
* Bonds flat
ISTANBUL, Nov 7 Turkish bank shares ceded
earlier gains and the lira eased on Wednesday due to a sell-off
on reports saying Turkey would ask NATO to site Patriot missiles
along its border with Syria.
"We see some investors selling Turkish assets following the
news about Turkey's preparation to make an official request to
NATO to station Patriot missiles along its Syrian border," wrote
Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.
A senior Turkish foreign ministry official told Reuters on
Wednesday Turkey is to make an imminent official request to NATO
to station Patriot missiles along its Syrian
border.
Istanbul's main share index was 0.17 percent up at
72,163 points, underperforming a 0.54 percent rise in the global
emerging markets index. The index was 0.73 percent
higher before the report.
Turkish banking shares, which were up more than one
percent in the morning session, were up at 0.27 percent By 1238
GMT.
The lira eased to 1.7794 to the dollar, from
1.7753 late on Tuesday. Against the euro-dollar basket
, it stood flat at 2.0244.
Turkish banking shares were higher earlier on optimism over
positive third quarter results.
"Turkish banks are positively affected by a new rule
allowing them to sell fixed income holdings in their portfolios.
This new rule was adopted for Basel II capital requirements and
allows the banks to record trading gains and boost quarterly
income," said Isik Okte, strategist at Halk Invest.
On Oct. 31, Turkish lender's Garanti announced a
52 percent rise in net profit for the third quarter, mainly due
to the jump of its net trading income which rose to 451.55
million lira from a loss of 66.9 million in the same period of
last year.
"What I see as the main story for Turkish equities after the
Fitch upgrade is re-rating into a higher price-to-earnings ratio
category. ISE-100 index (historically) trades at 8-12
price-to-earnings ratio band," Okte added.
"If a second credit rating agency upgrades Turkey to
investment grade, then equities will see inflows from American
mutual funds... Then we might see ISE-100 trading at 12-15
price-to-earning ratio. There may be some investors who believe
in this re-rating story buying banking shares today."
Fitch on Monday lifted Turkey's long-term foreign currency
rating to BBB- from BB+ with a stable outlook, citing a moderate
and declining government debt burden.
Turkish markets showed no reaction to comments from the
central bank saying the inflation may be close to seven percent
in 2012 due to lower-than-expected unprocessed food prices, in a
meeting with banks' economists.
"The bank said in case of an accelerated capital inflows to
Turkey, it can raise the forex reserve option coefficients to 3
points but added this would be an extremely high level," said
Inanc Sozer, economic research manager at Odea Bank.
At its October policy meeting, it cut its overnight lending
rate 50 basis points to 9.5 percent to support the economy while
also raising the forex reserve option coefficients (ROC) by 0.1
points, in a move to control loan growth.
Bond yields were flat with the yield on the two-year
benchmark bond standing at 6.91 percent, a tick
higher than Tuesday's close at 6.89 percent.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Ron Askew)