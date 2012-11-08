* Lira firms, 2-yr bond yields hit record low

* Shares rise

* Industrial output up 6.2 pct y/y, well above f'cast (Updates prices, adds Syrian gunfire, Akbank and Tofas results)

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Nov 8 Turkish bond yields hit record lows on Thursday, still drawing support from the award of an investment grade credit rating this week as investors kept a wary eye on events on Turkey's border with Syria.

Better-than-expected industrial output on Thursday was fresh evidence of the solid economic performance which stood behind Fitch Ratings' upgrade on Monday, which should begin to draw in a new class of investors into Turkey.

That drove the lira to its strongest since May, at 1.7693 to the dollar, but it was hit later by reports of gunfire from Syria wounding Turkish civilians.

By 1620 GMT on Thursday, the lira had eased slightly to 1.7859 to the dollar from 1.7835 late on Wednesday. Against the euro-dollar basket, it strengthened to 2.0268, from 2.0296.

"Data such as PMI, net capital inflows and the recovery in imports suggest that the economy has restarted to grow at a higher rate. The worst quarter for the economy is left behind," wrote Gizem Oztok Altinsac, economist at Garanti Securities.

"We expect growth at 4 percent in 2013. If capital inflows are higher then our forecast, growth can be higher."

Turkey's central bank remains firmly in an easing mood, however. The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond fell to an all-time low of 6.78 percent from Wednesday's close at 6.85 percent, helped by the rating move.

Istanbul's main share index was 1.46 percent up at 72,649 points, outperforming a 1.14 percent fall in the global emerging markets index.

Lender Akbank was among companies who announced third-quarter results, posting a 69 percent rise in its net profit on the back of trading income.

Shares of the bank closed the day 2.83 percent higher, at 8.72 lira.

Carmaker Tofas posted a 24 percent fall in its net profit to 99.5 million lira. Shares closed the day 3.77 percent higher and were unaffected by the earnings announcement as it came after trading ended on the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Catherine Evans)