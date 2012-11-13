* Lira eases, bonds flat
* Banking shares jump
* Yapi Kredi Q3 results exceed forecast
(Adds quotes, fresh prices)
By Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, Nov 13 The Turkish lira extended
losses on Tuesday after the central bank signalled policy
easing. Banking shares rose on stronger-than-expected third
quarter results from lender Yapi Kredi.
Bond yields traded flat, after hitting record lows the
previous day when central bank Governor Erdem Basci signalled
the bank could cut interest rates if the lira appreciates
further.
Following Basci's comments, the lira eased to 1.8084 to the
dollar in early trade on Tuesday, its weakest level
since Oct. 24.
By 1553 GMT, it stood at 1.8067 against the greenback from
1.7987 late on Monday. Against a euro-dollar basket
, it weakened to 2.0508, from 2.0431.
"The lira weakened after the central bank's comments
yesterday," said Suha Yaygin, an emerging markets trader at TD
Securities, adding that 1.8130 could be an important support
level for the lira.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed flat at 6.38 percent.
It hit an all-time low of 6.30 percent on Monday as the
central bank governor's comments boosted expectations of policy
easing. The yield has fallen by around 450 basis points since
the start of 2012.
Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.92 percent
at 72,015 points, outperforming a 0.86 percent fall in the
global emerging markets index.
The rally was led by banking shares, which rose
1.11 percent after falling 1.7 percent on Monday as investors
sold in order to raise cash to buy into the secondary public
offering of a 20.8 percent stake in
Halkbank.
Trade in Halkbank shares was suspended on Monday until Nov.
21 due to the sale, which will take place on Nov. 20 at a price
range of 13.80 lira to 15.90 lira per share.
On Tuesday, Turkish lender Yapi Kredi said
third-quarter net profit rose 33.3 percent to 541.5 million lira
($301 million), exceeding a Reuters forecast of 447 million
lira.
"Yapi Kredi results were way above expectations," said Ahmet
Fatih Gursoy, an equity trader at Is Investment.
"The rate cut hint by the central bank also supported the
shares. If there isn't a negative shock in global markets and
lira volatility remains low, the index will continue to rise."
