* Lira eases, bond yields at record low
* Trading thin in bond market
* Banking shares down on higher RRR expectations
* Ipek Energy jumps on application for exploration licences
By Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, Feb 7 The yield on Turkey's two-year
benchmark bond hit a record low in thin trade on Thursday on
prospects the central bank will ease policy at its Feb. 19
meeting.
Comments on Thursday by Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan that
the real exchange rate stands in an "excessive appreciation
zone" supported the rate cut prospects, analysts
said.
The lira eased and the main share index was down, led by
banking shares.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
hit its lowest ever level of 5.63 percent,
down from Wednesday's close at 5.73 percent. It has fallen
around 20 basis points this week.
By 1219 GMT, the lira weakened to 1.7672 to the dollar
, after earlier hitting its weakest since late
January of 1.7715, from 1.7646 late on Wednesday. Against its
euro-dollar basket it weakened to 2.0837 from
2.0764.
"Investors are pricing in a cut of 25 basis points by the
central bank in its overnight borrowing rate in February, so the
front end of the yield curve is falling. The trading volume is
thin," wrote Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities in a
research note.
"However, the long-term bond yields rise in line with
external markets and inflation expectations. The yield on the
10-year bond stands close to 7 percent," he added.
The yield on the bond maturing on Sept. 14, 2022
stood at 6.94 percent on Thursday, compared
with last week's close at 6.74 percent.
After ratings agency Fitch upgraded Turkey to investment
grade in November, the central bank repeatedly said it was
appropriate to keep rates low as capital inflows accelerate,
suggesting it was trying to deter destabilising inflows and
avoid excessive appreciation of the lira.
Rate cut expectations rose after the lira's real effective
exchange rate had risen above the threshold of 120 at which
policymakers have said they would react.
A higher real exchange rate, which indicates the currency's
strength, would widen Turkey's already large current account
deficit by making exports more expensive and imports cheaper.
SHARES DOWN, IPEK NATURAL ENERGY JUMP
Istanbul's main share index was down 0.87 percent
at 79,357 points, led by a fall of 1.5 percent in banking shares
and underperforming a fall of 0.17 percent in the
global emerging markets index.
"Investors expect the central bank to raise reserve
requirements, as loan growth stood above the bank's comfort
zone. This creates a sell-off pressure on banking shares," wrote
Fatih Keresteci, a strategist at HSBC.
At the presentation of its quarterly inflation report on
Jan. 29, the central bank said its assumptions were based on
annual loan growth of 15 percent.
Banking sector annual loan growth stood at 17.6 percent as
of Jan. 25, according to Reuters calculations based on Turkish
banking sector watchdog (BBDK) data.
The central bank last month reduced its overnight borrowing
rate to 4.75 percent from 5 percent and its lending rate to 8.75
percent from 9 percent. It also raised reserve requirements to
control rapid loan growth.
Shares in Turkish energy exploration company Ipek Natural
Energy jumped 12 percent at 5.60 lira after the
company said it applied for three exploration licences.
"New exploration licence applications suggest the company
has sufficient resources to undertake investments that
necessitate big capital expenditures such as exploration and
production drills," said Isik Okte, strategist at Halk Invest.
Koza Anadolu Metal, a Turkish miner and subsidiary of Ipek
Natural Energy was also up 3.59 percent at 5.22 lira.
