ISTANBUL, Feb 15 Turkish assets were flat on Friday as investors avoided taking new positions ahead of next week's central bank interest rate decision and debt auctions.

By 0909 GMT, the lira was at 1.7698 to the dollar , virtually unchanged from 1.7695 late on Thursday. Against its euro-dollar basket it firmed to 2.0642, from 2.0651.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond inched up to 5.79 percent, from Thursday's close at 5.77 percent.

"We expect the yields to remain flat until the policy meeting of the central bank and four debt auctions next week," wrote Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities, adding they expect the central bank to cut its overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points at its meeting on Feb. 19.

The bank last month cut its overnight borrowing rate to 4.75 percent from 5 percent and its lending rate to 8.75 percent from 9 percent to support the economic recovery.

On Feb. 18-19, Turkey's treasury will hold four debt auctions, including the two-year benchmark bond and a 10-year paper.

Istanbul's main share index was up 0.22 percent at 77,751 points, outperforming a flat global emerging markets index. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)