ISTANBUL, June 5 Turkey's lira lost ground on
Wednesday while the country's debt insurance costs rose to their
highest since November, as worries continued over
anti-government demonstrations although there was an official
apology over police violence.
Turkish government has faced some of the fiercest
anti-government protests in years since last weekend but the
apology on Tuesday from the deputy prime minister contributed to
some hopes of an easing of tensions.
"We expect demonstrations to continue but in a peaceful
manner from now on," Ugur Bayraktar, general manager at Ekspres
Invest, said.
"Although this would have positive impact on financial
markets, ongoing protests would have reverberations over the
business environment."
Turkey's five-year credit default swaps (CDS) rose seven
basis points to 148 bps, according to Markit.
The lira fell to 1.8820 against the dollar from
1.8804 on Tuesday. It hit its weakest level since January 2012
on Monday at 1.9005.
The main Istanbul share index was down 0.54 percent
to 80,206.17 points at 1040 GMT, having closed 4.87 percent
lower on Tuesday after plummeting more than 10 percent on
Monday. Banking shares were down 1.2 percent.
The two-year benchmark bond yield rose to
6.17 percent from 6.03 percent late on Tuesday.