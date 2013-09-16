* Summers resigns from Fed race, easing fears of rapid
tapering
* Turkey holds no repo, raises forex auction amount
* Russia-brokered Syrian deal eases oil price fears
By Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL, Sept 16 Turkish assets strengthened on
Monday on optimism about the outlook for the budget deficit and
as fears of an aggressive tapering of U.S. stimulus and an
imminent military strike on neighbouring Syria receded.
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said the budget deficit would
come in below the 34 billion lira ($16.8 billion) currently
forecast by the government, supported by privatisation receipts
and a pick-up in domestic demand.
The withdrawal of Lawrence Summers from the race to head the
Federal Reserve also lifted sentiment. Summers had been seen as
less wedded to policies such as quantitative easing and more
likely to scale it back quicker, drying up the cheap liquidity
that has flooded emerging markets including Turkey.
The lira firmed to below 2 lira against the dollar, trading
at 1.9965 at 0802 GMT, from 2.0301 late on Friday.
Turkey's central bank raised the minimum amount of forex it
will sell at auction to $170 million on Monday from a previously
announced $160 million and did not hold its regular repo
auction, giving additional support to the local currency.
The bank's monetary policy committee is expected to leave
its main rates on hold when it meets on Tuesday, a day before
the Fed is likely to announce a plan to start winding down its
massive bond-buying programme.
"We do not expect the Turkish central bank to change either
its policy rate or interest rate corridor till the end of this
year and throughout 2014 and stick to a monetary policy
implementation via exchange rate reserves," Ekspres Invest said
in a note to clients.
The bank has said it will start using gross forex reserves -
as well as the net reserves it has employed until now - to
manage forex liquidity, suggesting it could adjust its foreign
exchange reserve requirements - how much forex banks must hold
with the central bank.
The main share index rose 2.51 percent to 73,432.82
points, outperforming the broader emerging market index
, which rose 1.29 percent.
The yield on the 10-year bond fell to 9.58
from 9.79 percent at Friday's close.
A Russia-brokered deal over the weekend to rid President
Bashar al-Assad of chemical weapons, averting U.S. led military
intervention, also lifted sentiment.
Investors fear a military strike against Syria, which shares
a 900-km (560-mile) border with Turkey, would boost oil prices
in the short term, further increasing Turkey's import bill and
putting pressure on its gaping current account deficit.
(Editing by Nick Tattersall and Catherine Evans)