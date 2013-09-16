* Summers resigns from Fed race, easing fears of rapid tapering * Turkey holds no repo, raises forex auction amount * Russia-brokered Syrian deal eases oil price fears By Dasha Afanasieva ISTANBUL, Sept 16 Turkish assets strengthened on Monday on optimism about the outlook for the budget deficit and as fears of an aggressive tapering of U.S. stimulus and an imminent military strike on neighbouring Syria receded. Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said the budget deficit would come in below the 34 billion lira ($16.8 billion) currently forecast by the government, supported by privatisation receipts and a pick-up in domestic demand. The withdrawal of Lawrence Summers from the race to head the Federal Reserve also lifted sentiment. Summers had been seen as less wedded to policies such as quantitative easing and more likely to scale it back quicker, drying up the cheap liquidity that has flooded emerging markets including Turkey. The lira firmed to below 2 lira against the dollar, trading at 1.9965 at 0802 GMT, from 2.0301 late on Friday. Turkey's central bank raised the minimum amount of forex it will sell at auction to $170 million on Monday from a previously announced $160 million and did not hold its regular repo auction, giving additional support to the local currency. The bank's monetary policy committee is expected to leave its main rates on hold when it meets on Tuesday, a day before the Fed is likely to announce a plan to start winding down its massive bond-buying programme. "We do not expect the Turkish central bank to change either its policy rate or interest rate corridor till the end of this year and throughout 2014 and stick to a monetary policy implementation via exchange rate reserves," Ekspres Invest said in a note to clients. The bank has said it will start using gross forex reserves - as well as the net reserves it has employed until now - to manage forex liquidity, suggesting it could adjust its foreign exchange reserve requirements - how much forex banks must hold with the central bank. The main share index rose 2.51 percent to 73,432.82 points, outperforming the broader emerging market index , which rose 1.29 percent. The yield on the 10-year bond fell to 9.58 from 9.79 percent at Friday's close. A Russia-brokered deal over the weekend to rid President Bashar al-Assad of chemical weapons, averting U.S. led military intervention, also lifted sentiment. Investors fear a military strike against Syria, which shares a 900-km (560-mile) border with Turkey, would boost oil prices in the short term, further increasing Turkey's import bill and putting pressure on its gaping current account deficit. (Editing by Nick Tattersall and Catherine Evans)