ISTANBUL Oct 22 Turkey's lira firmed and stocks rose on Tuesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve would not cut its bond buying programme this year.

The lira strengthened to 1.9665 against the dollar by 1431 GMT, compared with 1.9777 late on Tuesday.

Led by banks, the main Istanbul share index closed up 0.61 percent at 79,358 points, outperforming the broader emerging markets index which was up 0.27 percent.

Turkey and other emerging markets have benefited from a flood of cheap money from the Federal Reserve's $85 billion buying of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities every month.

Speculation over the timing of a cut in this stimulus programme has hurt Turkey's financial markets, particularly because its large current account deficit makes it especially vulnerable to the effects of a reduction in cheap money flows.

The delayed in tapering has bought time for the Turkish central bank, which had been battling a weakening lira. The bank is expected to leave key interest rates and reserve ratio requirements on hold when it meets on Wednesday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was flat at 8.52 percent compared to Monday's close. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Andrew Heavens)