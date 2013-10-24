ISTANBUL Oct 24 Turkish equities firmed on Thursday, helped by an increase in U.S. oil supplies and resultant fall in global crude prices which may ease pressure on the country's huge current account shortfall.

Turkey's external deficit of more than 7 percent of GDP stems mostly from its need to import most of the energy it uses, making it especially vulnerable to outflows of capital from major emerging markets earlier this year.

That trend has eased in the past month, however, thanks to a change in expectations for action by the U.S. Federal Reserve and local stocks were also helped on Thursday by a late fall in oil prices in the previous session.

"The global mood is firmer while the retreat in the oil price is supportive for Turkish shares," a note from Ekspres Invest said.

The main Istanbul share index was up 0.59 percent at 78,976 points by 0829 GMT, outperforming the broader emerging markets index, which was down 0.2 percent.

The lira currency has also gained more than 5 percent since the Fed surprised markets by optining not to start trimming bond buying last month and some analysts said the positive tone to Turkish markets overall may continue.

"This is an adjustment and its going to continue till the end of year," said Altan Aydin, an analyst at Garanti Securities.

"We've been underperforming (on stocks) for the last three months, and because the central bank has been doing well on supporting the lira, easing the pressure on the current account deficit, I think smart money will flock to Turkey," he said.

Crude oil refiner Tupras, which is Turkey's largest oil company, was the second biggest weighted mover on the index with a rise of 1.6 percent.

The Turkish economy, which has grown robustly over the past five years while much of Europe struggled with recession, is set to expand another 3-4 percent this year and the central bank has managed to keep the lira on an even keel while keeping interest rates historically low to support growth.

The lira slipped marginally to 1.9767 against the dollar compared with 1.9755 late on Wednesday.

Investors were looking ahead to third quarter results from Turkey's largest and third largest companies by market capitalization after the market close. Garanti, Turkey's third largest bank by assets and mobile network operator Turkcell were both due to report.

Having come down fast in the previous session, the 10-year benchmark bond yield was little changed at 8.38 percent from 8.37 percent on Wednesday. (Editing by Patrick Graham)