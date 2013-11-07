* ECB cuts interest rate to record 0.25 pct
* The lira strengthens, bond yields fall
* Investors eye U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday
(Updates prices, recasts after ECB rate decision)
By Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL, Nov 7 Turkey's lira and bonds rose
sharply on Thursday as a shock rate cut by the European Central
Bank (ECB) increased money supply and made Turkish assets more
attractive to investors.
In an aggressive response to a slump in inflation way below
its target, the ECB reduced its main refinancing rate to a
record low of 0.25 percent.
With a lower reward for keeping their money in the euro
zone, investors looked for higher yields elsewhere, boosting
Turkish bond prices.
Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yield fell
to 8.74 percent, from 8.91 percent late on Wednesday.
The lira sharply strengthened to 2.0215 to the dollar, from
2.0315 late on Wednesday, having touched 2.04 - its weakest
level since September 30 - before the ECB announcement. By 1334
it had weakened slightly to 2.0295.
"The ECB's easing wasn't fully anticipated by markets, so
there has been a knee-jerk positive reaction from high-yielding
assets such as Turkish assets on the view that loose developed
world liquidity will support prolonged interest in carry
trades," said Manik Narain, head of EMEA strategy at UBS,
referring to a strategy in which currencies with lower interest
rates are sold in favour of those with higher interest rates.
"It's happening at the same time as the Turkish central bank
is signalling modestly more hawkish policy settings ahead to
support the currency, so the carry appeal specifically for
Turkey is seen to have grown," he added.
Next week, Turkey's central bank will hold two days of
additional monetary tightening, and on Thursday it increased the
minimum amount of forex it will sell at Monday's auction to $160
million from the previously announced $140 million.
With the bank so far refusing to raise interest rates, some
analysts say its chosen strategy of holding dollar sales and
ad-hoc one-week repo cancellations may not be enough to support
the lira.
Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls data is in focus for
potential clues to when the Federal Reserve will be winding down
its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme, which is linked
to falling unemployment.
Turkish bonds and the lira have been volatile in recent
months on speculation about when the Federal Reserve would start
scaling back its stimulus, with Turkey's large current account
deficit making it more vulnerable to expected capital outflows.
Banks are the most reactive component of the stock exchange
and led the main Istanbul share index up 1.12 percent
to 76,617 points, outperforming the broader emerging markets
index, which fell 0.1 percent.
Turkey's biggest bank by assets Isbank, state-run
lender Vakifbank and oil refiner Tupras
were expected to post third-quarter results after the market
close.
(Editing by Pravin Char)