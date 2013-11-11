ISTANBUL Nov 11 Turkish assets held steady on
Monday, supported by additional monetary tightening from the
Turkish central bank that helped offset increased expectations
that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon begin scaling back its
stimulus.
Turkey is susceptible to any tightening in global liquidity
conditions because it relies on capital inflows to finance its
large current account deficit.
The Turkish central bank will implement additional monetary
tightening for two days starting on Monday in support of the
lira, raising the minimum forex-selling auction amount to $160
million from $100 million.
Market expectations of Fed tapering - scaling back of its
$85 billion monthly stimulus scheme - have increased after
better-than-expected U.S. jobs data last Friday suggested
October's partial government shutdown did not make a large dent
in the world's largest economy.
A delay in Fed tapering has given Turkey's central bank
breathing room and allowed it to avoid interest rate hikes to
support the lira in favour of less orthodox dollar sales and
repo cancellations.
The lira firmed to 2.03356 to the dollar by 0909
GMT from nine-week lows of 2.0480 late on Friday.
"We think the Central Bank of Turkey will stick to its
current stance and is unlikely to tighten liquidity further from
here," said Erkin Isik, a strategist at TEB-BNP Paribas.
"The market will likely wait for (the Federal Reserve's Ben)
Bernanke and (Janet) Yellen for any further clues on Fed policy
and remain on the sidelines for now."
Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yield was
virtually unchanged at 9.10 percent, with low volume due to a
holiday in the United States.
The main Istanbul share index was up 0.12 percent
at 74,034.88 points, outperforming the broader emerging markets
index, which fell 0.02 percent.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Gareth Jones)