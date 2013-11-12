ISTANBUL Nov 12 A tightening of Turkey's monetary policy aided the lira on Tuesday but could not fend off more net losses for local markets worried that the U.S. Federal Reserve is again close to turning off the taps on its flood of cheap dollars.

Because it imports almost all of its energy, Turkey is particularly susceptible to a withdrawal of the U.S. stimulus that has driven demand for assets in emerging markets over the past year.

The Turkish central bank responded to strong jobs numbers in the United States on Friday by selling $160 million at a currency auction on Monday. It plans to sell at least a further $160 million on Tuesday and will not supply markets with cheaper one-week funds at an operation that had been due.

It also announced two more days of tightening of its flexible policy of managing the day to day cost of money in the banking sector next week.

But the lira still eased to 2.0495 to the dollar by 0848 GMT, from 2.0460 late on Monday. Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 9.35 percent from 9.23 percent on Monday.

"We will test if the ... tightening will have an impact on the currency today," said Fatih Keresteci, a strategist at HSBC, noting that Turkey was underperforming other emerging markets.

"Turkey is negatively decoupling (from other emerging economies) because of its huge current account deficit and high external financing need."

The market was also eyeing the results of a tap expected later by the Treasury of its zero-coupon bond maturing on Nov. 19, 2014.

Local stocks eased. The main Istanbul index fell 0.58 percent to 71,720.05 points, underperforming the broader emerging markets index, which fell 0.07 percent. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Patrick Graham)