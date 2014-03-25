* Capacity usage, manufacturing confidence due at 1230 GMT
* Political tension ahead of local elections weighs
* Syria, Ukraine pile pressure on Turkish assets
* 5-year CDS spread close to 7-week highs
By Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL, March 25 Turkish assets were steady on
Tuesday, helped by technical adjustments, but political tensions
weighed and the finance minister warned a poor result for the
ruling party in Sunday's local elections could hit economic
growth.
"Slight gains in Turkish markets look to be a technical
reversal and today both global and local markets are pricing in
political tensions," said Erkan Dernek, market strategist at
Odeabank.
Turkish credit default swaps (CDS) were climbing, as the
election approached, Dernek said, and turmoil in nearby Syria
and Ukraine was exacerbating Turkey's risk profile.
Turkey's five-year CDS, used to protect
against default, were quoted close to seven-week highs at around
260.5 basis points (bps), according to Markit.
Markets were also awaiting Turkish capacity usage and
manufacturing confidence data for March, due to be released by
the central bank at 1230 GMT.
The main Istanbul share index was up 0.45 percent
at 64,001 at 0919 GMT, outperforming the main emerging markets
index which was up 0.07 percent.
Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yield fell
to 11.29 percent from 11.36 percent at Monday's close. The lira
firmed to 2.2360 against the dollar, from 2.2380
late on Monday.
Just days ahead of the local elections, Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan last week tried to shut down the social
networking site Twitter in Turkey, following almost daily
releases of audio recordings that purport to reveal corruption
in his inner circle.
Candidates continued on the campaign trail on Tuesday.
Finance minister Mehmet Simsek told Reuters that the economy is
likely to grow 4 percent this year but it might miss that target
if the ruling AK Party fails to get 40 percent of the vote on
Sunday. The party won a third term in power nationally in 2011
with almost 50 percent of the vote.
Sunday's local election is widely being seen as a referendum
on Erdogan and his AK Party's rule and comes ahead of a
presidential race in August in which he could be a candidate.
Simsek said that political uncertainty would be reduced if
the AK Party gains more than 40 percent of the vote on Sunday.
Besides tension at home Turkey is also facing turmoil in two
of its neighbours.
The crisis in Ukraine, just across the Black Sea from
Turkey, rumbled on with the new leadership circulating a draft
resolution to the U.N. General Assembly that would declare
invalid Crimea's recent referendum calling for annexation to
Russia.
Over the weekend, Turkey's armed forces shot down a Syrian
plane, near an area where Syrian rebels have been battling
President Bashar al-Assad's troops for control of the Kasab
border crossing, alleging that it had violated Turkish airspace.
(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Susan Fenton)