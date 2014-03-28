Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
ISTANBUL, March 28 Turkish stocks firmed on Friday amid optimism of easing political tensions, with the ruling AK Party expected to do well in local elections which are seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, who is mired in a graft scandal.
Turkish assets proved resilient to the government's ban on YouTube, a week after it blocked access to microblogging site Twitter,, drawing international condemnation and market losses.
In the last week foreign capital inflows into Turkey were between $2 and $2.5 billion on expectations that a strong showing for the AK Party in Sunday's local vote and continuity in the political landscape.
The party got an added boost from Turkey's consumer confidence index which rose 5 percent to 72.7 points in March from 69.2 points a month earlier, but remained below 100 - indicating pessimism.
"The latest poll showed that the ruling AKP continues its lead over the opposition. As this is seen as the most-market friendly scenario, investors shrugged off other long-terms risks and the pre-election rally continued," said Garanti Securities strategist Tufan Comert. Analysts also said that any rally was likely to be short-lived.
The main Istanbul share index rose 1.82 percent to 68,266.77, outpacing the main emerging markets index, which was up 0.82 percent.
Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yield was flat at 10.63 percent from Thursday's close.
The lira slipped slightly to 2.1938 from 2.1877 late on Thursday but was still close to its 3-week strongest.
"The lira generally moved in line with other members of the fragile 5 countries (Brazil, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Turkey) for the last week, decoupled yesterday - it is now equalizing with some short covering on very thin volume," Comert said. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu)
