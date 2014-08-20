ISTANBUL Aug 20 Turkish stocks and the lira
weakened on Wednesday, in line with emerging market peers, as
investors awaited policy signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve
That overshadowed optimism that key economic ministers would
remain in a new Turkish cabinet.
Senior ruling party officials told Reuters the key ministers
responsible for the economy were likely to retain their roles
when Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan assumes the presidency later
this month.
Investors have been particularly concerned about the
position of Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan and Finance
Minister Mehmet Simsek, who have guided the Turkish economy
towards unprecedented stability in recent years.
Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu is seen as likely to become
prime minister.
"The prime minister is expected to be officially announced
tomorrow but uncertainty over the next economic team in the
cabinet will remain until (the appointment) becomes official on
Aug. 27," said Erkin Isik, a strategist at TEB-BNP Paribas.
"However, recent news suggests that the economy team will
remain intact, which could lead the lira to reverse some of its
recent underperformance."
Istanbul's main share index was down 0.66 percent
at 78,764 points by 0920 GMT after rising 2.5 percent on
Tuesday. It was underperforming the broader emerging markets
index, which was down 0.1 percent.
The lira was also weaker, trading at 2.1713 to
the dollar versus 2.1645 late on Tuesday.
Riskier emerging markets assets had been underpinned by a
shift in attention away from the Ukraine-Russia conflict, but
investors used the relatively calm economic and political
backdrop to take some money out of the market.
Later in the day, minutes from the last Federal Reserve
policy meeting will be released, closely watched by investors in
Turkey, which relies on foreign capital flows to finance its
gaping current account deficit.
Turkey's benchmark two-year bond yield rose
to 9.32 percent from 9.24 percent a day before.
(Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Jonny Hogg and Susan Fenton)