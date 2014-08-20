(Updates prices, details)

ISTANBUL Aug 20 The Turkish lira weakened on Wednesday as the dollar climbed on upbeat signals on the U.S. housing market and on expectations that minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting awaited later in the day could take a more hawkish tone.

Earlier support to the lira from optimism that key economic ministers would remain in a new Turkish cabinet was eroded later in the day.

Senior ruling party officials told Reuters the key ministers responsible for the economy were likely to retain their roles when Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan assumes the presidency later this month.

Investors had been particularly concerned about Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, who have guided the Turkish economy towards unprecedented stability in recent years.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.52 percent at 78,866.91 points, underperforming the broader emerging markets index, which was down 0.02 percent.

Banking shares fell 1 percent after ratings agency Fitch said rapid credit growth and high external debt were raising downside risk in the Turkish banking sector should extremely stressed market conditions arise.

The lira was trading at 2.1775 to the dollar by 1439 GMT versus 2.1645 late on Tuesday.

Later in the day, minutes from the last Federal Reserve policy meeting will be released, closely watched by investors in Turkey which relies on foreign capital flows to finance its gaping current account deficit.

While there were few expectations for a dramatic shift in the Fed's views on monetary policy, analysts said a slightly more hawkish tone from the U.S. central bank could continue to drive the dollar's strength.

Turkey's benchmark two-year bond yield rose to 9.32 percent from 9.24 percent a day before. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Raissa Kasolowsky)