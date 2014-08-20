(Updates prices, details)
ISTANBUL Aug 20 The Turkish lira weakened on
Wednesday as the dollar climbed on upbeat signals on the U.S.
housing market and on expectations that minutes from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's July meeting awaited later in the day could
take a more hawkish tone.
Earlier support to the lira from optimism that key economic
ministers would remain in a new Turkish cabinet was eroded later
in the day.
Senior ruling party officials told Reuters the key ministers
responsible for the economy were likely to retain their roles
when Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan assumes the presidency later
this month.
Investors had been particularly concerned about Deputy Prime
Minister Ali Babacan and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, who
have guided the Turkish economy towards unprecedented stability
in recent years.
Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.52
percent at 78,866.91 points, underperforming the broader
emerging markets index, which was down 0.02 percent.
Banking shares fell 1 percent after ratings agency
Fitch said rapid credit growth and high external debt were
raising downside risk in the Turkish banking sector should
extremely stressed market conditions arise.
The lira was trading at 2.1775 to the dollar by
1439 GMT versus 2.1645 late on Tuesday.
Later in the day, minutes from the last Federal Reserve
policy meeting will be released, closely watched by investors in
Turkey which relies on foreign capital flows to finance its
gaping current account deficit.
While there were few expectations for a dramatic shift in
the Fed's views on monetary policy, analysts said a slightly
more hawkish tone from the U.S. central bank could continue to
drive the dollar's strength.
Turkey's benchmark two-year bond yield rose
to 9.32 percent from 9.24 percent a day before.
