By Nevzat Devranoglu and Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, Feb 27 Turkish Central Bank Governor
Erdem Basci sought to calm jittery investors on Friday,
dismissing rumours that he would resign and giving a brief lift
to the lira currency after it tumbled to a record low.
Basci's future, and the independence of the central bank,
have been a concern for investors since President Tayyip Erdogan
stepped up criticism of the bank this week after it failed to
meet his demand for bigger rate cuts.
Speaking at a lunch for provincial governors on Friday,
Erdogan did not mention the bank's latest rate decision but
repeated his view that high interest rates amounted to a
betrayal of the nation.
"Selling out the country would be to waste its resources
through mismanagement, high interest rates and high inflation,"
he said in a speech ostensibly about Syria and a Kurdish peace
process, but in which he listed various forms of betrayal.
"Serving the country means lowering inflation and interest
rates to allocate that resource to investments for the country
and people," he said.
In a further sign of the pressure Basci faces, Economy
Minister Nihat Zeybekci was quoted as saying that the bank's
main interest rate should be cut to 6 percent from 7.5 percent
as borrowing costs were "not tolerable".
Basci, who was absent from work on Thursday, said that was
due to a health check-up which not reveal any serious problems,
and was not a sign of an imminent departure, as some market
participants had feared.
"A public duty is performed for the period it is assigned
and it is performed in the best way. As our health allows, we
will continue to fulfil the requirements of this duty," he said
in comments broadcast by CNN Turk.
That initially helped the lira recoup some
losses. But the recovery was short-lived and the currency was at
a new record low of 2.524 by 1218 GMT.
ONE EYE ON ELECTION
Erdogan said on Wednesday that the bank's monetary policy
was "unsuited to the realities of the Turkish economy" after it
failed to meet his demands for rate cuts larger than those it
made on Tuesday. He questioned whether the bank was under
external influence.
The main share index fell 1.6 percent on Friday,
while the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond
rose to 8.56 percent from a spot close of 8.21
percent on Thursday.
For all the turmoil in financial markets, Erdogan's tirades
have won praise from a class of industrialists who have thrived
on cheap borrowing costs and political stability over the past
decade, and who see him as a pillar of their success.
With his eye on a June general election, Erdogan's rhetoric
on monetary policy is unlikely to be toned down any time soon.
Traders viewed Erdogan's questioning of whether the bank was
under external influence as a thinly veiled reference to
U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former ally whom Erdogan
accuses of infiltrating state institutions in a bid to unseat
him. In the past year, Gulen followers have been systematically
purged from bodies including the police and judiciary.
Erdogan's criticism has also triggered speculation about the
future of respected Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, an anchor
of investor confidence in Turkey for more than a decade.
Babacan, who is in charge of the economy and has been a
staunch defender of central bank independence, met Prime
Minister Ahmet Davutoglu for more than two hours following
Erdogan's comments on Wednesday, rattling financial markets.
The deputy prime minister has kept a low profile since then.
