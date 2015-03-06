ISTANBUL, March 6 Turkey's lira eased off new
record lows on Friday after Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said
he had spoken with the central bank about the currency's
weakness and all necessary steps would be taken.
Davutoglu has been meeting bankers and fund managers in New
York, along with Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan and Finance
Minister Mehmet Simsek, in an effort to soothe investor concerns
over central bank independence and persistent lira weakness.
President Tayyip Erdogan has rattled financial markets in
recent weeks with his angry crtiicism of the central bank over
its reluctance to sharply cut interest rates. Erdogan, whose
ruling AK Party is gearing up for elections this summer, has
questioned whether the bank is under external influence.
Davutoglu told reporters in New York he had spoken with
Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci about the lira's weakness and
that "every kind of measure" on the issue would be taken if
necessary. He did not elaborate.
"Turkey has one single agenda ... The unstoppable
depreciation of the lira has now become the single biggest
problem of every citizen and every private company," Istanbul
Analytics economists wrote in a research note.
The lira firmed to 2.6040 by 0825 GMT from
Thursday's record low of 2.6290, which put its losses against
the dollar to almost 11 percent since the start of the year.
Other emerging markets currencies were mixed.
The Istanbul stock index firmed 0.67 percent to
81,321 points, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield
eased to 8.15 percent from 8.19 percent at
Thursday's close.
"Davutoglu's comments have raised an expectation in the
market that the central bank will take measures," the head of
foreign exchange at an international bank said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
"The bit on 'whatever necessary will be done' in his
statement has helped the lira not to fall to further record
lows. The worries are not over but all eyes are now on the
central bank," he said.
The dollar hovered at 11-year highs against a basket
of major currencies on Friday, extending gains on expectations
that the United States will hike interest rates later this year.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. non-farm payrolls data
due later on Friday to have increased by 240,000 last month,
supporting the case for a rate hike.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by
Jonny Hogg and Gareth Jones)