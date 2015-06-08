(Updates prices, adds S&P statement, Bank Asya shares)
ISTANBUL, June 8 The Turkish lira tumbled to a
record low and stocks were hammered on Monday as investors
fretted over the possibility of a minority or coalition
government after the ruling AK Party failed to win a majority in
a parliamentary election.
The prospect of deepening political risk has further
undermined investor sentiment on Turkey, already seen as an
unattractive emerging market due to stalling economic growth,
high debt levels and a heavy reliance on external financing.
With nearly all of the ballots counted, the centre-right,
Islamist-rooted AKP had secured just short of 41 percent of the
vote, according to broadcaster CNN TURK. That will probably
leave it struggling to form a stable government for the first
time since it swept to power more than a decade ago.
"This is definitely the most uncertain of outcomes," said
Manik Narain, an emerging markets strategist at UBS. "It does
open up the prospect of an early election and potentially there
will be more friction in the AK Party."
The lira dropped 3.4 percent to 2.7530 to the dollar
, paring some of its earlier losses when it hit a
record low of 2.8094.
The lira's relentless decline - it is down more than 15
percent this year - means further pain for construction firms
and other companies with dollar-denominated debt.
It may also put pressure on the central bank to raise rates
to keep inflation in check. The central bank has avoided
tightening monetary policy, leading to concern about political
pressure on policy.
In the run-up to the election President Tayyip Erdogan had
likened high interest rates to "treason".
POLARISED LANDSCAPE
Government bonds weakened, with the yield on the 10-year
government bond rising to 9.7 percent from 9.21
percent on Friday.
Investors had been hoping the AKP would squeak by with
enough votes to retain a single-party majority without handing
Erdogan greater power.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said the outcome of
Turkey's general election had no immediate impact on its BB+
sovereign credit ratings and that its current negative outlook
reflects its view of the fiscal risks related to uncertain
growth prospects.
Erdogan, Turkey's most popular but divisive modern
politician, had hoped for a crushing victory for the AKP --
which he helped to found -- to allow it to change the
constitution and give him broad executive powers.
Although Sunday's result will help keep Erdogan in check, it
does not guarantee long-term political stability, Citi said in
a note to clients.
"While the election outcome bodes well for containing the
President's increasingly non-consensual style and his dominance,
we believe that the results are unlikely to bring lasting
stability," Citi said.
"The country's polarised political landscape, the highly
charged domestic agenda and difficult foreign policy issues
are likely to distract the next government from focusing on the
economy."
The broadest measure of Istanbul stock performance
slumped 5.9 percent to 77,199.43. Banks, the most liquid stocks
and popular among foreign investors, bore the brunt of the pain,
tumbling 7.5 percent.
However, shares of some companies that have recently been a
target for Erdogan were boosted.
Islamic lender Bank Asya, which was taken over by
regulators last month and trades on a watch list, jumped 10.8
percent, the maximum it can gain in a trading session.
Bank Asya was set up by followers of U.S.-based cleric
Fethullah Gulen, whom Erdogan has accused of attempting to
overthrow him, which Gulen denies, and its takeover is widely
seen as connected to their row.
Media group Hurriyet Gazetecilik rose 1.37
percent to 0.74 lira. Erdogan had clashed with the newspaper
publisher over what he considered its unfair coverage.
