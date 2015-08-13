(Adds analyst comment, details)
By Dasha Afanasieva and David Dolan
ISTANBUL Aug 13 The Turkish lira hit a record
low and stocks tumbled as much as 3 percent on Thursday after
coalition talks between the ruling AK Party and the main
opposition failed, setting the stage for a snap election and
more investor uncertainty.
Markets had been hoping the Islamist-rooted AKP would be
able to form a coalition with the centre-left, pro-business CHP
and avoid an early election.
But an election now looks likely in the autumn, increasing
uncertainty in Turkey as it battles Islamic State insurgents in
Syria and Kurdish militants at home.
"It's not clear when elections will be. But the idea is that
it probably will act as yet another catalyst that impedes
investment," said Manik Narain, a strategist at UBS in London.
"The big risk is that we end up having repeat elections and
nothing changes. That introduces a lot of uncertainty for
Turkish business and the economy."
The AKP failed in June's election to win a single-party
majority for the first time since coming to power in 2002.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said a fresh election now
appeared to be the only option after the coalition talks broke
down. He urged parliament to back a new poll and said he would
prefer it to be held as soon as possible.
None of this is good news for an economy already hobbled by
bearish investor sentiment.
"The prospect of a further period of political uncertainty
adds to a daunting list of problems facing Turkey, including
slow growth, high inflation and a large current account
deficit," said William Jackson of Capital Economics.
"Given Turkey's increasing involvement in the conflict in
Syria and with interest rate hikes looming in the United States,
this couldn't come at a worse time."
The lira, already one of the worst performing
major emerging market currencies this year, tumbled to 2.8210
against the dollar, its weakest on record.
The BIST 100, the broadest measure of Istanbul stock
performance, fell as much as 3 percent before finishing
the day down 1.4 percent.
Technical indicators show the lira could be in for a rougher
ride ahead, with charts pointing to scope for the currency to
fall to 3.0 to the dollar.
(Additional reporting by Daren Butler and Nevzat Devranoglu;
Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones)