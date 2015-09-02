ISTANBUL, Sept 2 The Turkish lira weakened
against the dollar on Wednesday as the kidnapping of 18 Turkish
workers in Baghdad added to Turkey's security concerns, while a
negative emerging market backdrop also weighed on sentiment.
The lira has lost some 20 percent of its value against the
dollar this year, hit by political uncertainty after an
inconclusive June election and renewed conflict with Kurdish
militants in the southeast.
Diplomats have said Turkey could suffer reprisals after
launching air strikes against Islamic State in neighbouring
Syria, and on Wednesday gunmen seized construction workers from
a sports stadium in Baghdad.
"U.S. markets are looking bad and globally there is tension
in markets. Coupled with this, what is happening in Iraq has
again raised security concerns," one banker said.
The lira stood at 2.9462 against the dollar by
1002 GMT, down from 2.9243 on Tuesday, but off a morning low of
2.9525.
Emerging equities fell for the third day running on
Wednesday, approaching six-year lows on deepening concerns about
global growth, as oil price weakness fuelled another drop in the
Russian rouble.
Data this week showed manufacturing and exports contracted
in several emerging economies and the Turkish PMI fell to 49.3
in August, data showed on Tuesday.
Reinforcing the picture of a slowdown in economic activity,
figures on Wednesday showed that while Turkey's trade deficit
narrowed sharply in August, this was driven by an 18.2 percent
slide in imports while exports fell slightly.
Turkish shares were steady with the main BIST 100 index
ending the morning up 0.06 percent at 73,613.74 points.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
rose to 10.28 percent from 10.21 percent on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Daren Butler;
Editing by Nick Tattersall)