ANKARA, March 18 Turkey's central bank is expected to keep rates on hold for the 13th month running when it meets next week, a Reuters poll showed, in what is due to be Erdem Basci's last meeting as governor before his current term ends.

Basci's future is uncertain, and markets are waiting to see whether he will be reappointed for another five-year term after April 19.

While the main rate may stay on hold, there is growing speculation the central bank could cut the upper band of its interest rate "corridor" next week, after a presidential aide suggested such a move was possible.

Economists have said the central bank is overdue for a rate hike, citing stubborn inflation. Its refusal to raise interest rates has sparked concern it may be yielding to pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, who has repeatedly railed against the high cost of borrowing.

All but one of 26 analysts surveyed by Reuters said they expected the bank's benchmark interest rate to stay at 7.5 percent. But seven predicted a cut in the overnight lending rate, the upper band of the central bank's rate corridor, currently at 10.75 percent.

On Thursday, Erdogan adviser Cemil Ertem told broadcaster NTV there was a chance of a cut to the upper band.

The central bank actively controls the corridor between its lending and borrowing rates by tweaking the volumes of money available at each rate, such that a cut or a hike at one end of the corridor need not mean average borrowing costs change.

Therefore, an upper band cut would likely be symbolic more than anything else, one banker said, as the central bank would still be able to keep the average cost of funding stable.

Still, that symbolism may not be lost on markets.

"If the central bank cuts its upper rate, many people will accuse it of giving in to political pressure," the banker said. (Additional reporting and writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by David Dolan and Hugh Lawson)