* Bond yield rises to 8.12 pct after touching Feb low

* Shares jump 3.4 percent

* C/A expectations gave some support

* Lira closed at 1.7935 vs dlr (Adds closing prices)

By Daren Butler

ISTANBUL, Aug 11 Turkish assets were mixed on Thursday with European debt concerns balanced by global stocks gains and by central bank comments pointing towards a narrowing of the current account deficit.

The main Istanbul share index ended 3.4 percent higher at 52,017.02 points, boosted in late trade by global gains triggered by strong U.S. jobs data which took attention away from the euro zone debt worries.

The yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS>, which dipped below 8 percent during the morning, rose back to 8.12 percent. It closed at 8.08 percent on Wednesday.

Domestic confidence had been boosted earlier on Thursday when Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci was reported as saying the current account deficit could shrink to $5 billion in July and $27 billion in the second half.

His comments came after June current account data showing the deficit surged 121 percent from a year earlier to $7.55 billion, matching a forecast in a Reuters poll.

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said separately that the deficit would not deteriorate further and would not reach 10 percent of gross domestic product. It is currently close to that level.

"The comments by Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan and Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci gave support," said one banker.

FRESH LIRA WEAKNESS

The lira closed at 1.7935 against the dollar from 1.7625 on Wednesday. It has lost around 12 percent against the greenback this year.

"Investor interest in emerging currencies including the lira should remain weak for a while. The fact that the central bank sells limited amounts of forex in auctions indicates that the bank is comfortable with the current level of the lira," said Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.

Since the beginning of the forex-selling auctions last week, the Turkish central bank sold a total amount of $290 million.

"I don't expect the lira to appreciate in the near future. On the contrary the lira could decline above the level of 1.80 due to market volatility," Comert said.

Bonds have been supported this week by comments from Basci, who said on Monday the bank could cut rates again following this month's surprise rate cut if downside risks threaten economic growth.

Tera Brokers said in a note the index's 21-day historical volatility measure had increased by 119 percent since the beginning of the month, indicating a "panic-like" perception of recent events by market participants.

"We think it would take time to restore confidence especially in equities," it said, forecasting at least 1-2 months to rebuild confidence though many companies had become very attractive from a valuation point of view.

Shares in lender Vakifbank rose 1.4 percent after it announced second quarter net profit rose 2.3 percent to 239.9 million lira ($134.1 million), missing a forecast of 269.1 million lira in a Reuters poll. (Additional reporting by Ceyda Caglayan and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Toby Chopra) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Susan Fenton, John Stonestreet; editing by Ron Askew)