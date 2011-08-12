* Bond yields edge up

* Lira closes at 1.7790 against dollar

* Shares recover in line with Europe (Adds closing prices)

ISTANBUL, Aug 12 Turkey's lira firmed on Friday after its central bank governor said the volume of foreign currency sales at auction could be increased further if needed, while bond yields edged up and shares rebounded in line with European markets.

After Governor Erdem Basci's statement , the lira strengthened to 1.7760 versus the dollar from 1.7850 earlier. The Turkish currency, which so far this year has lost around 12 percent against the greenback, closed at 1.7790 on Friday versus a previous closing of 1.7935.

The central bank launched its first forex sale to support the lira in Aug 5, since when it has limited auction volumes to a range of $50-70 million. The volume in Friday's auction was raised to $100 million.

"We see the lira appreciating after the statement. This results from the impression on markets that the central bank doesn't want the lira to depreciate further," said Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti Securities.

He said he thought the auction amount was increased because of a decline in liquidity rather than because of the lira's exchange rate.

"If there is no big change in EUR/USD, we expect the lira to fluctuate between 1.7650-1.7900 against the dollar. However it is still early to talk about an appreciation trend for the lira," Comert said.

The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS>, which dipped below 8 percent yesterday, its lowest level since February, rose to 8.13 percent in Monday-dated trades after closing at 8.12 percent on Thursday.

"The swap rates also rose today, together with bond yields. This can be related to profit taking... The 8 percent level could be a psychological barrier," said a bank treasurer in Istanbul.

"The rise of bond yields could partially be due to an auction next Tuesday creating some pressures," said a fund manager of a portfolio management company. The Treasury plans to tap a fixed-coupon lira denominated bond maturing on Jan 27, 2016.

Bonds have been supported this week by comments from Basci, who said on Monday that, if downside risks threaten economic growth, the bank could trim borrowing costs further following this month's surprise rate cut.

Domestic confidence was also boosted on Thursday when Basci was reported as saying the current account deficit -- the country's economic Achilles' heel -- could shrink to $5 billion in July and $27 billion in the second half.

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said separately that the deficit would not widen to 10 percent of gross domestic product, while the IMF sees the end-2011 rate at 10.5 percent.

The main Istanbul share index closed up 0.33 percent to 52,188.65 points on Friday, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index , which rose 0.01 percent.

Turkish equities recorded a weekly drop of 7.2 percent, extending the year-to-date decline to nearly 21 percent. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Toby Chopra, John Stonestreet)