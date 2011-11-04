* Lira briefly firms to below 1.75 against dollar
* Bond yields fall slightly, shares rise
* Markets boosted by Greek referendum axe hopes
* Bank shares, Tupras rise after results
ISTANBUL, Nov 4 The Turkish lira was firmer
against the dollar on Friday, supported by demand for the
currency ahead of a public holiday next week and as risk
appetite was nudged up by hopes Greece will abandon a planned
referendum on a bailout deal.
Bond yields declined in low volumes and shares were higher.
The lira strengthened to below 1.75
against the dollar in early trade but lost some ground to 1.7555
at 0944 GMT, compared with an interbank close of 1.7595 on
Thursday.
Against its euro-dollar basket the lira
traded at 2.0959, weakening from a previous close of 2.0750.
"Investors will monitor the Greece issue. The lira's level
will continue to depend on external developments. If it breaks
the 1.75 level, it could go towards 1.74, 1.7250, 1.71 levels
during the holidays," said a forex trader of a bank in Istanbul.
"The lira could strengthen during the holiday period as
households could sell dollars because of their lira needs and
due to the inability of companies to buy dollars," he added.
Turkish markets will be closed from Monday to Wednesday next
week to mark the Muslim Eid Al Adha feast of the sacrifice.
Markets will reopen on Nov 10.
The yield on the benchmark July 17, 2013 tTR170713TVA=IS
bond fell to 9.86 percent from a previous 9.91 percent. Bond
trading volumes continued to be very low.
"Investors had to contend with conflicting newsflow relating
to Greece throughout yesterday's session... Heading into the
weekend, bond market activity may see some position-squaring
ahead of next week's market holidays," wrote analysts at the
Dubai-based Turkey desk of brokerage Tradition.
The Turkish Central Bank said on Friday it expected
inflation to continue rising in the short term due to the base
effect of unprocessed food prices and end the year close to
levels anticipated in the bank's October inflation report.
In that report, the bank sharply revised up its end-2011
inflation forecast to a mid-point of 8.3 percent from 6.9
percent, citing excessive lira depreciation.
"If meaningful monetary tightening is not implemented Turkey
may experience a real inflation problem. This suggests that
there is room for front-end yields in particular to head
higher," Tradition added.
The main Turkish share index was up 0.6 percent at
56,856 points, underperforming the emerging market index
which was up 1.88 percent.
"The index is expected to... target the 50-day moving
average roughly passing through 57,000 in early trade. Third
quarter earnings so far have proved to be resilient" and the
strong lira was also boosting equities, analysts from Ekspres
Invest wrote in a note.
Banking shares rose 0.74 percent ahead of Akbank
and Isbank's results due later on Friday.
Shares in Garanti Bank climbed 0.9 percent after
it posted third quarter net profit down 8 percent, in line with
forecasts. Yapi Kredi Bank rose 0.3 percent after it
announced a 31 percent fall in net profit.
Refiner Tupras climbed 3 percent after it said
net profit rose 1.6 percent to 355 million lira, sharply
exceeding a poll forecast of 270 million lira.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by John Stonestreet)