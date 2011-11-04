* Lira closed at 1.7535 vs dlr, lost momentum in afternoon trade on global worries

* Shares down, yields up in excessively low volumes (Adds closing prices, quotes)

ISTANBUL Nov 4 The Turkish lira closed nearly flat against the dollar on Friday, as it surrendered some of its early gains and shares closed down 0.61 percent following deterioration on external markets due to doubts about the EU bailout fund.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou faces a vote of confidence Friday night, with the fate of both the nation's deal on a euro zone debt bailout and the global economy in the balance.

The lira closed at 1.7535 versus the dollar on the interbank market compared with a previous close of 1.7595.

In early trade, the currency firmed below 1.75 against the dollar as risk appetite rose a tad on hopes Greece will abandon a planned referendum on a bailout deal.

Rising household demand for lira ahead of the holiday period also supported the currency in morning trade, analysts said.

Turkish markets will be closed from Monday through Wednesday next week to mark the Muslim Eid Al Adha feast of the sacrifice. Markets will reopen on Nov 10.

However, the lira surrendered some of its early gains in after-hours trade and stood at 1.7666 versus the greenback by 1600 GMT as jitters about the Greece problems resurfaced.

"When external sentiment was more positive, the lira firmed below the 1.75 level versus the dollar. However, with the increasing uncertainty about Europe's bailout package the lira declined again above 1.76, following the euro' s fall" said a forex trader with a bank in Istanbul.

Against its euro-dollar basket the lira traded at 2.0973, weakening from a previous close of 2.0750.

The main Turkish share index closed down 0.61 percent at 56,180.24 points, largely underperforming the emerging market index which was up 1.52 percent.

"Increasing concerns about Italy boosted selling on the share market. The vote of confidence in Greece is now priced in. Global worries outweigh Q3 results on the domestic front. Investors who don't want to take risk during holidays also sold today," said Emre Ileri, fund manager at AkPortfolio.

Shares in Akbank declined 1.2 percent after it posted third quarter net profit of 459.9 million lira ($262.3 million), below a Reuters survey forecast of 515 million lira.

The yield on the benchmark July 17, 2013 tTR170713TVA=IS bond closed at 9.96 percent from a previous 9.91 percent.

Bond trading volumes continued to be extremely low, said analysts.

Turkish markets shrugged off the central bank's statement on Friday saying it will restart intermediating in the forex deposit market from November 10. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by John Stonestreet)