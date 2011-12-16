* Shares rise 0.6 percent

* Consumer confidence marginally higher

* TAV shares up as newspaper reports bidder interest

ISTANBUL, Dec 16 Turkish shares tracked global stocks higher on Friday and were underpinned by bullish domestic data while the lira and bonds were steady in cautious trade as investor attention began to turn to next week's central bank meeting.

Istanbul's main share index was up 0.6 percent at 52,205 points, extending gains after rising 1.1 percent on Thursday but narrowly underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was 1 percent higher.

"Sentiment has improved slightly in world equity markets compared to the beginning of the week. We expect high volatility to continue. The upside is limited," said Tera Brokers.

Upbeat U.S. data and corporate results were providing support globally while domestically, a rise in Turkish consumer confidence added to recent strong economic data.

Shares in airports developer and operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding rose 2.6 percent after a newspaper report said six groups were interested in bidding for major stakes in the company, which are being sold by two shareholders.

The lira stood at 1.8775 versus the dollar by 1247 GMT, virtually unchanged from 1.8773 on Thursday afternoon. It has weakened 18 percent against the U.S. currency this year.

The central bank sold $150 million in a forex-selling auction on Friday, with bids at $531 million.

Against a euro-dollar basket the lira traded at 2.1654/61.

The yield on Turkey's new benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 dipped slightly to 10.28 percent from 10.29 percent a day earlier.

Attention was turning to next Thursday's monetary policy committee meeting, when the central bank is expected to keep key rates on hold.

"Even though we expect a significant slowdown in economic activity in 2012, the recent flow of data calls for keeping monetary policy tight," Finansbank said in a daily note.

Central bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Monday that the bank's interest rate corridor should be wide enough to control inflation but the bank was ready to tighten monetary policy further if necessary.

"Taking central bank Governor Basci's comments that necessary tightening has already been delivered ..., we see the central bank keeping short-term rates and the policy rate unchanged for the time being," Finansbank said.

Market sentiment was supported on Thursday by news that unemployment had fallen to its lowest level in six years, at 8.8 percent.

Data on Friday showed the consumer confidence index rose to 91.0 points in November from 89.7 points a month earlier. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Susan Fenton)