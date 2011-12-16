* Lira weakens to 1.8805, shares dip 0.4 pct

ISTANBUL, Dec 16 The Turkish lira weakened on Friday, underperforming other emerging market currencies , while bonds were steady in cautious trade as investor attention began to turn to next week's central bank meeting.

The lira stood at 1.8805 versus the dollar by 1600 GMT, slightly weaker from 1.8773 on Thursday afternoon. It has lost 18 percent against the U.S. currency this year.

"The positive sentiment in foreign markets due to optimistic U.S. data did not reflect on the Turkish lira due to local companies' forex purchases," an Istanbul-based senior forex trader said.

Bankers said a large energy company bought around $300 million.

The central bank sold $150 million in a forex-selling auction on Friday, with bids at $531 million.

Against a euro-dollar basket the lira traded at 2.1659/68.

Upbeat U.S. data and corporate results boosted risk appetite and provided support for emerging market assets globally, but Turkish markets underperformed as recent strong domestic economic data was seen to be already factored into asset prices.

Shares in airports developer and operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding, however, rose 2.6 percent after a newspaper report said six groups were interested in bidding for major stakes in the company, which are being sold by two shareholders.

Istanbul's main share index fell 0.4 percent to 51,665.78 points, pulling back after rising 1.1 percent on Thursday and underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index , which was 1 percent higher.

Analysts suggested the market could head up again given Turkey's bullish economy but trade will be volatile and dependent on global risk appetite.

"Sentiment has improved slightly in world equity markets compared to the beginning of the week. We expect high volatility to continue. The upside is limited," said Tera Brokers.

Shares in Finansbank closed the week 13.1 percent higher at 4.58 lira, although the bank denied initial reports that its Greek owner NBG was to sell a 49 percent stake in the Turkish lender.

The yield on Turkey's new benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 was unchanged at 10.29 percent in thin volume.

The central bank is expected to keep its key rates on hold at Thursday's monetary policy meeting.

"Even though we expect a significant slowdown in economic activity in 2012, the recent flow of data calls for keeping monetary policy tight," Finansbank said in a daily note.

Central bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Monday that the bank's interest rate corridor should be wide enough to control inflation but the bank was ready to tighten monetary policy further if necessary.

"Taking central bank Governor Basci's comments that necessary tightening has already been delivered ..., we see the central bank keeping short-term rates and the policy rate unchanged for the time being," Finansbank said.

Data on Friday showed the consumer confidence index rose to 91.0 points in November from 89.7 points a month earlier, adding to a string of upbeat economic data recently. (Writing by Daren Butler and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Susan Fenton)