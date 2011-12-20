* Lira 1.1 pct stronger vs dlr, benchmark yield 11 bps down

ISTANBUL, Dec 20 The Turkish lira extended gains against the dollar and shares closed 2.73 percent higher on Tuesday after the central bank said it would sell $1.7 billion at two forex auctions this week.

The lira traded at 1.8838 versus the dollar by 1551 GMT, after strengthening as much as 1.8800 after the central bank announcement from 1.8990 beforehand.

The currency has lost nearly 23 percent versus the greenback this year and touched a three-week low of 1.9065 on Monday as local companies bought dollars and investors worldwide sought safety ahead of the year-end.

The central bank said on Tuesday it will sell a maximum $1.7 billion in its daily forex-selling auctions on Wednesday and Thursday.

The central bank sold $350 million in its forex-selling auction on Tuesday, helping the lira recover from losses on Monday.

"This is positive for the lira and will turn around the trend of the currency versus the dollar. The first support level is at 1.89 and there are chances for the lira to decline below 1.8750," wrote Gizem Oztok, an economist at Garanti Securities, in a note.

"The first support level of the lira versus the (euro-dollar) basket is at 2.17. We expect the lira to appreciate towards the 2.15 level," she said.

Against a euro-dollar basket the lira traded at 2.1779, compared with a previous close of 2.1890.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 2.73 percent at 52,126.94 points, outperforming largely the MSCI emerging markets index, which was up 1.31 percent.

"After the central bank announcement, the lira and bonds firmed, also supporting the equity market. But the recovery in shares is also due to reactive buying after yesterday's sell-off. We expect the recovery to remain limited at 51,400 points. The trend is towards 48,500," said Gokhan Uskuay, strategy manager at Global Securities.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 10.35 percent, declining from its early morning peak of 10.66 percent, compared with a previous close of 10.46 percent.

"The lira's recovery after the central bank's announcement and successful Spain auction eased tensions over Turkish bonds," said the manager of the treasury marketing unit of a big local bank. "We saw some foreign investors buying long-term bonds. The yield curve shifted downside after these developments."

Turkish markets also have in their sights the central bank's monthly monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday, at which the bank is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans, Ron Askew)