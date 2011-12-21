* Lira stronger vs dlr after high fx selling auction

* Exact amount of fx selling auctions awaited

* Shares up, yields down

* Thursday's monetary policy meeting eyed

ISTANBUL, Dec 21 The Turkish lira firmed versus the dollar on Wednesday and the benchmark bond yield declined after the central bank announced it would sell large amount of dollars in forex auctions this week in a move to support the ailing currency.

Investors are also monitoring the bank's monthly monetary policy meeting on Thursday.

The Turkish Central Bank said on Tuesday it will sell a maximum $1.7 billion in its daily forex-selling auctions on Wednesday and Thursday.

By 0817 GMT, the lira traded at its strongest level in a week at 1.8755 versus the dollar, nearly a half percentage point compared with 1.8838 on Tuesday.

The currency has lost nearly 23 percent versus the greenback this year and touched a three-week low of 1.9065 on Monday as local companies bought dollars and investors worldwide sought safety ahead of the year-end.

"The central bank will likely to continue increasing its forex sale amounts and this would be enough to avoid further depreciation in lira," wrote Erkin Isik, a strategist at TEB-BNP Paribas.

Against a euro-dollar basket the lira traded at 2.1699, compared with a previous close of 2.1720.

"The central bank's announcement of large amounts to sell in forex auctions seems to ease the pressure (on the lira). However, the exact amount that the bank will sell would be more determinant," wrote Fatih Keresteci, a strategist at HSBC.

The bank could opt to sell less than the amount announced within the framework of its forex selling auctions strategy.

The yield on Turkey's new benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 stood at 10.30 percent, compared with a previous close of 10.48 percent.

"Today markets will monitor the housing data from U.S. and three-year liquidity operation from the European Central Bank... We expect the benchmark yield to fluctuate between 10.20-10.60 percent," wrote TEB analysts in a note.

Volumes on the bond markets are expected to remain thin, analysts said.

Istanbul's main share index was up 0.75 percent at 52,516 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index , which was up 2 percent.

Turkish markets have in their sights the central bank's monthly monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday, at which the bank is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged.

The Turkish central bank said on Wednesday it will hold a meeting on Dec. 27 to announce its monetary and exchange rate policy for 2012. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)