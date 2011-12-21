* Lira surrenders early gains vs dlr on global debt concerns

* Shares down on profit-taking

* Thin volume on bond market, yields steady

* Thursday's monetary policy meeting eyed (Adds closing prices, quotes)

ISTANBUL, Dec 21 The Turkish lira reversed from early morning gains against the dollar on Wednesday as investors sold off riskier assets after a European Central Bank tender failed to boost confidence and Turkish shares declined 0.73 percent on profit taking.

The euro fell against the U.S. dollar after the larger-than-expected bank demand for ECB loans failed to convince investors the move would ease Europe's deep-seated debt problems.

The ECB allotted 489.2 billion euros in a three-year long-term refinancing operation to struggling banks in the region, a move investors hoped would ease the credit crunch facing banks and the funding strains facing indebted European nations.

By 1543 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8871 versus the dollar, after strengthening to as much as 1.8750 in intraday trade, and compared with 1.8838 on Tuesday.

The currency has lost nearly 23 percent versus the greenback this year and touched a three-week low of 1.9065 on Monday as local companies bought dollars and investors worldwide sought safety ahead of the year-end.

The lira found some ground on Tuesday after the central bank said it would sell a maximum $1.7 billion in its daily forex-selling auctions on Wednesday and Thursday.

The bank sold $350 million at Wednesday's auction, the amount it had set as a maximum in the morning.

"The first reaction to the tender was positive, but one should note markets are still negative about the euro. So some hedge funds considered the recovery as an opportunity to sell," said a forex trader of a bank.

"The negative trend of foreign stock markets and (dollar) buying from London pushed the lira down. Tomorrow we will monitor the amount the central bank will sell at its forex auction," he added.

Against its euro-dollar basket the lira traded at 2.1746, compared with a previous close of 2.1720.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.73 percent at 51,747 points, largely underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was up 1.948 percent.

"After yesterday's rally, there was profit taking in the market in tandem with external developments. We saw some foreign investors selling. Tomorrow the forex selling auction and the messages coming out from the monthly monetary policy meeting of the central bank will be important," said Alper Erginol, research assistant manager at Oyak Securities.

Investors are focused on the Turkish central bank's monthly monetary policy meeting on Thursday, at which its policy rate is expected to be held at a record-low of 5.75 percent.

"From now on the index should remain volatile with low volumes and a more positive trend. If it stands above the 52,500 level, then we can see a year-end close between 54,000-54,500," he added.

The yield on Turkey's new benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 10.39 percent, down from 10.48 percent a day before. Volumes on the bond markets remained excessively low, without any transactions in the afternoon. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Ron Askew; Editing by Catherine Evans)