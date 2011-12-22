* Lira stronger vs dlr, shares up 1 pct

* Yields down, volumes excessively thin

* Statement from c.bank and fx auction monitored

ISTANBUL, Dec 22 The Turkish lira firmed slightly versus the dollar and shares rose on Thursday as investors waited for the central bank's monetary policy meeting where policymakers are expected to leave the policy rate at a record low of 5.75 percent.

By 0814 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8838, slightly stronger than 1.8871 on Wednesday afternoon.

The currency firmed as much as 1.8750 on previous day after a better-than-expected European Central Bank tender.

Against its euro-dollar basket the lira traded at 2.1765, compared with a previous close of 2.1702.

"The Turkish Central Bank is likely to cause relatively little movement in the lira exchange rates today," wrote Commerzbank analysts in a note.

"Market participants agree that it will leave key rates and rate corridor unchanged. In view of the stronger than expected rise in inflation recently, it is likely to stick to its hawkish tone."

The central bank started to tighten its monetary policy in October to try and limit lira depreciation and its impact on inflation.

Analysts said investors were focussing on the central bank's strategy outlook for next year, to be announced on Dec. 27.

"It will be crucial for the lira whether it (the central bank) will return to a more traditional monetary policy following its experimental last year or whether it will continue with its unconventional measures," Commerzbank said.

The lira has lost nearly 23 percent versus the greenback this year and touched a three-week low of 1.9065 on Monday as local companies bought dollars and investors worldwide sought safety ahead of the year-end.

The lira gained some ground on Tuesday after the central bank said it would sell a maximum $1.7 billion in its daily forex-selling auctions on Wednesday and Thursday.

The bank sold $350 million at Wednesday's auction, the amount it had set as a maximum in the morning.

Istanbul's main share index was up 1 percent at 52,267 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index , which was down 0.2 percent.

"Technically, the participants will eye whether the index will be moving above the 52,000 level... After the sell-off in the second session yesterday, any notable recovery there may help the broader market sentiment," Ekspres Invest analysts wrote.

The yield on Turkey's new benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 stood at 10.37 percent, slightly down from a previous close of 10.39 percent. Volumes on the bond markets remain excessively low. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Anna Willard)