* Currency moves down, then up after fx trading statement

* Markets await 2012 policy announcement on Tuesday

* Shares up, yields down on very thin volumes

ISTANBUL, Dec 26 The Turkish lira weakened versus the dollar on Monday after the central bank said it will sell a maximum $50 million in daily forex auctions, but then reversed course to slightly strengthen for the day.

Shares rose near to 0.5 percentage point while trading volumes were expected to remain restrained as many markets were closed for Christmas holidays.

The Turkish Central Bank said on Monday it will sell a maximum amount of $1.35 billion in daily forex auctions until its next monetary policy meeting. But if there are no exceptional conditions affecting financial and price stability, the central bank said it would limit daily sales to $50 million.

By 0914 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8925 versus the dollar, after weakening to as much as 1.8975 after the central bank's statement, compared with 1.9005 on Friday afternoon. The currency weakened 0.6 percent versus the dollar last week, mainly due to lower-than-expected central bank forex auctions.

"We think most of the forex demand in the market is not speculative. The market would not like this statement and the weakening pressure on the lira should continue," said Gizem Oztok Altinsac, an economist at Garanti Securities.

Turkish markets will monitor central bank governor Erdem Basci's announcement on Tuesday about the bank's monetary and exchange rate policy for next year. The bank is expected to stick to its unorthodox policy mix and inflation targets in 2012.

"Details of tomorrow's announcement will be important," Altinsac added.

"Today, the (central) bank will not hold an auction, due to the holiday in U.S. so the lira is likely to remain vulnerable to any local corporate demand," wrote Erkin Isik, an emerging markets strategist at TEB-BNP Paribas.

The Turkish Central Bank sold just $50 million in its forex-selling auction on Friday, lower than the original amount of $1.35 billion it announced as a maximum in the morning.

Against its euro-dollar basket the lira traded at 2.1848, compared with a previous close of 2.1829.

Istanbul's main share index was up 0.62 percent at 52,272 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index , which was down 0.04 percent.

"Amid weak international participation, volumes will remain weak and locals will dominate the playground. The support of the index lies at 51,500, while the resistance is at 53,000," wrote analysts of Ekspres Invest in a note.

The yield on Turkey's new benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 stood at 10.35 in early over-the-counter trade, down from a previous close at 10.43 percent. Volumes on the bond market continued to be extremely thin on Friday, without any transaction in the afternoon.

"Today we expect the calm trading to continue. But, in the short term yields could increase due to heavy volume of (Treasury) redemption in January. We should start to see this next week," wrote Fatih Keresteci, a strategist at HSBC.

Turkish Treasury is planning a debt redemption of 17.8 billion lira ($9.37 billion) in January versus a domestic borrowing of 15 billion lira through six auctions.

Markets will also monitor December capacity utilisation and manufacturing confidence data to be released at 1230 GMT. ($1 = 1.8995 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Richard Borsuk)