* C.bank sticks to unorthodox policy mix, as expected

* Lira eases vs dollar, bond prices fall

* Shares close in positive territory

* Very thin volumes (Adds closing prices, fresh quotes)

ISTANBUL, Dec 27 Turkish bond prices fell and the lira eased against the dollar in thin trading on Tuesday after the central bank said it was to start holding one-month repo auctions, possibly at a different rate to that at its one-week repos.

"The central bank announcement increased uncertainties. The policy is full of 'if'. This is the reason why it affected negatively the markets," a forex trader said.

Central bank governor Erdem Basci said the bank would continue to use reserve requirement ratios and its interest rate corridor as policy tools while global uncertainties remained, sticking to an unorthodox policy mix, as had largely been expected by analysts.

Basci said the bank's record low 5.75 percent policy rate could be adjusted if necessary and it could extend the maturity on repo auctions up to three months. The bank said it would start one-month repos on Dec. 30.

Announcing the bank's monetary and exchange rate policy for next year, Basci also said maturities on the forex deposit market could be raised gradually up to three months.

The lira stood at 1.9008 versus the dollar at 1500 GMT, compared with 1.8910 on Monday afternoon.

Against its euro-dollar basket, the lira traded at 2.1916, compared with a previous close of 2.1797.

The yield on Turkey's new benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 10.80 percent versus a previous close of 10.51 percent.

"Although the central bank announced some bond-friendly measures such as one-month repo auctions, it did not satisfy the market. I think investors still expect the bank to continue with liquidity tightening pushing yields higher," said a fund manager at a bank in Istanbul.

If the central bank holds one-month repo auctions while decreasing weekly repo auction volumes, yields could go up as lira liquidity would be tighter in January due to the heavy volume of treasury redemptions, traders said.

The Turkish treasury is planning a debt redemption of 17.8 billion lira ($9.4 billion) in January, versus a domestic borrowing of 15 billion lira through six auctions.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.1 percent at 52,561.20, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index , which was down 0.3 percent.

Turkish glassmaker Sisecam will invest $74.7 million in its Russian unit Posuda, it said. ($1 = 1.8915 Turkish lira) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Dan Lalor)