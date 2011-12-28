* Turkish c.bank says to sell fx directly on 'exceptional days'

* Says to offer higher lira funding rates on such days

* Lira hits record low after c.bank comments

* Bonds yields climb above 11 pct

* Shares drop 1.9 percent (Adds quotes, c. bank details, closing prices)

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Dec 28 Turkey's lira hit an all-time low against the dollar and its benchmark bond yield climbed above 11 percent on Wednesday on concerns about the latest central bank comments on monetary policy, with euro weakness also hitting the local currency.

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said that on "exceptional days" the bank may sell foreign currency directly to the market and provide one week funding at a higher level than 5.75 pct through an intraday auction.

But in his speech about the bank's policy and its effects on the Turkish economy he did not specify what constituted an exceptional day.

"This resulted in lira weakening. I interpret this as an expectation that troubles are continuing and further weakening of the lira is expected," said the manager of a treasury marketing unit at a big local bank.

By 1610 GMT, the lira traded at 1.9155 versus the dollar, having touched a record weakest level of 1.9190 in late trade. That compared with 1.9008 on Tuesday afternoon.

Against its euro-dollar basket, the lira traded at 2.19762 compared with a previous close of 2.1884.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 jumped to 11.07 percent from 10.73 percent earlier in the day on uncertainty about the central bank's policy. Turkey's benchmark yield closed previously at 10.80 percent.

"Basci's comments increased uncertainty as we don't know which days would be considered exceptional to using the traditional method in auctions at the central bank. This method could increase the banks' funding costs," wrote Gizem Oztok Altinsac, economist at Garanti Securities.

In standard repo auctions, banks tell the central bank the amount they want and the interest rate they are ready to pay. As the central bank sells at the highest rates, banks with lower bids have to fund themselves at higher rates on the interbank market.

The bank also said that it will hold one-month repo auctions every Friday according to the standard method and that the upper limit of each auction would be 3 billion lira ($1.58 billion).

The central bank announced it will hold an intraday one-week repo auction on Thursday at 0900 GMT.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 1.92 percent at 51,553 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was down 1.16 percent.

"The sharp decline of the euro versus the dollar, the central bank's comments, the increase of bond yields and U.S. statements about the Strait of Hormuz... All contributed to the decline of shares in thin volumes. We were expecting calm days at year-end but the index is still vulnerable to external developments," said Orhan Veli Canli, equity manager at Is Invest. ($1 = 1.8980 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Hugh Lawson)