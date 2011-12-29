* Bond yields rise, lira firmer

* C.bank holds intraday repo auction as exceptional day

* Direct intervention on fx market possible

* Shares dip 0.5 percent

ISTANBUL, Dec 29 The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond yield rose while the lira was firmer against the dollar on Thursday a day after hitting an all-time low as investors awaited results of the first intraday one-week repo auction and possible forex intervention.

Turkey's Central Bank said it will hold a one-week intraday repo auction on Thursday with a volume of 15 billion lira ($7.81 billion), bank data showed.

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Wednesday the bank would hold intraday one-week repo auctions within the framework of the bank's open market operations strategy on "exceptional days".

But in a speech about the bank's policy and its effects on the Turkish economy he did not specify what constituted an exceptional day.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 stood at 11.17 percent compared with a previous close at 11.07 percent in thin volumes.

"Today is the first day of the new funding method of the central bank. We expect yields to increase. The benchmark yield should remain above 11 percent. We also think there could be a direct intervention (of the central bank) on the money market. If so, the volume of the intervention would be important," said a manager at bond desk

The benchmark yield jumped above 11 percent in late trade on Wednesday from 10.73 percent earlier in the day on uncertainty about the central bank's policy.

Basci also said on Wednesday that on "exceptional days" the bank may sell foreign currency directly to the market and provide one-week funding at a higher level than 5.75 percent through an intraday auction.

The bank said one-week intraday repo auctions on exceptional days would be held within standard repo auction rules.

In standard repo auctions, banks tell the central bank the amount they want and the interest rate they are ready to pay. As the central bank sells at the highest rates, banks with lower bids have to fund themselves at higher rates on the interbank market.

The bank also said that it will hold one-month repo auctions every Friday according to the standard method and that the upper limit of each auction would be 3 billion lira ($1.58 billion).

By 0826 GMT, the lira traded at 1.9137 versus the dollar, having touched a record weakest level of 1.9190 in late trade on Wednesday, compared with 1.9155 on previous afternoon.

Against its euro-dollar basket, the lira traded at 2.1931 compared with a previous close of 2.2015.

"As the markets didn't digest yet the central bank's comments, today's actions (of the central bank) will be important for the lira. Besides, the euro's fall and the tension about the Strait of Hormuz also affect the lira negatively. I would expect a direct intervention on the lira today," said a manager of treasury marketing unit of a big local bank.

Istanbul's main share index was down 0.56 percent at 52,264.55 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was down 0.21 percent. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Stephen Nisbet)