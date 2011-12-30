* Lira dips to 1.85 after intervention before easing

ISTANBUL, Dec 30 Central bank intervention boosted the Turkish lira as far as 1.8510 against the dollar on Friday but the currency later surrendered much of its gains, while the main stock index ended 2011 trading with losses of about 22 percent.

By 1555 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8882 per dollar, well off a record low of 1.9215 hit in late trade on Wednesday due to concerns about monetary policy measures but also some 22 percent weaker compared with end-2010.

It firmed as far as 2.1296 against its euro-dollar basket right after Friday's central bank intervention, from 2.1977 earlier and a previous close of 2.1992.

"As the intervention started after the lira weakened above the 2.20 level versus the (euro-dollar) basket, we can talk about this level as the red line of the central bank," said Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti Securities.

"Markets anticipate the size of the intervention as $2.5-3 billion but the lira eased again to 1.88-1.89 band versus the dollar. This shows intervention wasn't effective," he added.

Traders told Reuters the central bank sold at least $3 billion during the direct intervention on Friday. The central bank last intervened directly in the forex market on Oct. 18, selling $525 million.

Istanbul's main stock index ended the year's last trading day down 22.3 percent from the end of 2010 and down 1.51 percent on the day at 51,266.62 points.

It looked set to slightly underperform the MSCI emerging markets index, which was heading for losses of just over 20 percent on the year.

FX INTERVENTION

The central bank sold $750 million in its forex auction on Friday. Around the time the intervention began, the central bank issued a statement saying it will continue to hold forex-selling auctions on days when it intervenes directly in the forex market.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 11.48 percent in extremely thin trading, compared with a previous close at 10.98 percent.

The Turkish Central Bank also held a one-month repo auction maturing on Jan. 27 with a volume of 3 billion lira ($1.56 billion) and an average rate of 11.34 percent, bank data showed , and injected 2 billion lira into the market in a one-week intraday repo auction at a simple rate of 11.55 percent.

Turkish markets shrugged off data showing Turkey's trade deficit narrowed 2.8 percent year-on-year in November to $7.533 billion, data showed, less than a forecast deficit of $8.15 billion in a Reuters poll. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Daren Butler/Ruth Pitchford)