* Lira marginally easier versus dlr, firmer against euro/dlr basket

* C.bank tightens lira liquidity, fx dealers on watch for more intervention

* Yields up due to tight liquidity and weak lira

* Shares down

ISTANBUL, Jan 5 The Turkish lira was marginally easier against the dollar despite the central bank tightening lira liquidity on Thursday and bond yields rose as global risk appetite deteriorated once more over euro zone debt concerns.

After several days of aggressive intervention, dealers were watching for any fresh foray by the central bank to support the lira. Since last Friday, the bank is estimated to have sold around $4.5 billion either through direct intervention or at daily forex auctions.

The central bank said it will hold a one-week intraday repo auction with a volume of 10 billion lira ($5.32 billion), while it will drain 15 billion lira from the markets on Thursday.

By holding an intraday repo auction, the central bank showed it regarded Thursday as an "exceptional day" under a new policy unveiled last week, and raised expectations that it could also intervene in the forex market.

By 0912 GMT the lira stood at 1.8840 versus the dollar, just marginally weaker that 1.8832 quoted late Wednesday. The lira firmed to 1.8612 during the intervention on Wednesday.

Against the basket, the lira traded at 2.1539 compared with 2.1588 in late trade on Wednesday.

"It (central bank) burnt about 5 percent of its reserves just in a few days. Also worth noting that the central bank is weakening its message of interventions by having sold just $100 million on the daily forex tender (on Wednesday)," wrote Piotr Matys and Anisha Arora from 4Cast.

Aside from the $100 million sold at auction, traders the central bank also sold a further $150-200 million through direct intervention, lesser amounts than seen during the previous three days of intervention.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 stood at 11.56 percent, up from a previous close at 11.43 percent.

"Yields increase as lira liquidity tightens. And if the lira continues to weaken, yields would continue to rise. We will monitor the central bank's action in forex market today. The deterioration of global risk sentiment also negatively affect Turkish assets," said an investment consultant in a portfolio company.

The euro fell broadly on Thursday, hitting a 15-month low against the dollar and sterling and an 11-year low versus the yen, with investors nervous ahead of a French bond auction later in the session.

"We expect the benchmark yield to fluctuate around 11.30-11.70 percent," wrote analysts at TEB.

Istanbul's main stock index was down 0.75 percent at 51,146 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index which was down 0.2 percent. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)