* C.bank holds intraday auctions, lira gains
* C.bank head signalled strong lira support
* Shares fall, bond yields drop
(Adds closing prices)
ISTANBUL, Jan 9 The Turkish lira gained
against the dollar on Monday after the central bank held
intraday repo and forex auctions and following comments on
Friday underlining its determination to defend the weakened
national currency.
However, shares slid with the Istanbul index
dropping 0.69 percent to 49,836.98 points, led lower by a 1.9
percent fall in banks and underperforming a firmer MSCI emerging
markets index. The index dipped below 50,000 points for the
first time since November.
The lira, which lost almost 20 percent of
its value to be one of 2011's worst-performing emerging market
currencies, had firmed below 1.87 in early trade and stood at
1.8725 against the dollar at 1540 GMT, strengthening slightly
from 1.8785 on Friday.
"The lira is trading pretty well with the central bank's
support. In supporting it, aside from intervention, it is of
great importance that the central bank governor spoke so firmly
and self-confidently," said the forex desk manager at one bank.
Governor Erdem Basci said on Friday the central bank will
support lira appreciation in 2012, with its main priority being
to contain inflation at stable, low levels.
Up to the end of last year, the bank sold some $11.2 billion
in forex-selling auctions launched on Aug. 5. Auction sales so
far this year have amounted to $900 million.
A Reuters poll of 30 analysts last week showed the lira is
expected to strengthen slightly to 1.86 to the dollar in three
months, 1.80 in six months and 1.76 in a year.
Basci had said the bank may normalise monetary policy this
week and resume funding at a rate of 5.75 percent from Monday
after what were regarded as "exceptional" circumstances last
week.
However, instead of opening a 5.75 percent repo, it held
another intraday repo on Monday and also held two intraday
forex-selling auctions of $50 million volume each - signalling
another "exceptional" day.
The bank has not spelled out exactly what circumstances
necessitate "exceptional day" treatment but its decision on this
is seen as linked to lira liquidity and forex market conditions
at the time.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec.
4, 2013 fell to 11.42 percent from 11.49
percent on Friday.
Since October the central bank has tightened policy and has
for now effectively mothballed the low 5.75 percent policy rate
and widened the gap between overnight lending and borrowing
rates. The bank also tightened lira liquidity in the market by
reducing the repo auctions amount which increased the funding
costs of banks by 400-450 basis points.
Data on Monday illustrated a slowdown in the economy after
growth expected to have amounted to around 8 percent last year.
Industrial production expanded 8.4 percent year-on-year in
November, below a 9.6 percent poll forecast, and declined 2.5
percent month-on-month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.
(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler;
editing by Stephen Nisbet)