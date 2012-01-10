* Lira recovers vs dlr on global risk appetite
* Lira gains limited as c.bank eases lira liquidity
* Yields down on c.bank action
* Shares jump on technical buying
ISTANBUL, Jan 10 The recovery in global
sentiment on Tuesday helped the lira to pare some of its losses
versus the dollar and bond yields declined after the central
bank eased lira liquidity by holding a regular fixed-rate repo
auction, signalling a return to regular operations.
Turkish shares jumped 1.9 percent due to technical buying
after heavy sell-off during last four days.
Hopes for U.S. corporate results lifted global stocks on
Tuesday and signs the debt-scarred euro zone economy might be
less fragile than feared kept the shared currency clear of
recent lows.
The Turkish Central Bank injected 7 billion lira ($3.75
billion) via a fixed-rate one week repo auction on Tuesday.
By 1547 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8662 versus
the dollar, stronger than 1.8725 in late trade on Monday.
After the repo announcement early in the morning, the
currency eased as much as 1.8735 against the greenback from
1.8680 earlier.
"The lira couldn't benefit from risk appetite as much as
other currencies mainly due to the central bank's funded (banks)
at 5.75 percent and didn't declare today as an exceptional day.
The bank will probably adjust the funding rate in a way to
support the lira and the bond market at the same time, ahead of
Treasury's bond auctions," said a manager of forex desk of a
bank in Istanbul.
In January, Turkish Treasury planned a debt redemption of
17.8 billion lira versus a domestic borrowing of 14.4 billion
lira.
Under new policy measures aiming at preventing further lira
weakening, the central bank has been holding intraday repo
auctions instead of fixed-rate ones on "exceptional days". The
ailing currency lost nearly 20 percent versus the dollar in
2011, stoking inflationary pressures in Turkey's economy.
The central bank pushed the effective funding rate for banks
to 12 percent from around 8 percent as intraday repo auctions
are held according to the standard auction method where banks
tell the central bank the amount they want and the interest rate
they are ready to pay.
Against a dollar/euro currency basket, the
lira traded at 2.1264, compared with 2.1266 in late trade on
Monday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 closed at 11.37 percent, down from a
previous close of 11.42 percent.
"The fact that the central bank provided liquidity at 5.75
percent improved sentiment in the bond market. However the
central bank's policies are still complicated for investors.
Besides, there are high volume auctions in January which also
create upward pressures on yields," said a fund manager of one
bank.
The main Istanbul share index closed 1.9 percent up
at 50,781.84 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets
index, which was up 2.09 percent.
"Today's bounce back comes from technical buying as the main
index had been oversold during the last four days. Positive data
from China and the U.S. also supported Turkish shares," said
Mert Ulker, deputy chief executive at Finans Invest.
Shares of Turkish electronics manufacturer Vestel Elektronik
rose 6.52 percent to 1.96 lira after the company said
it had signed a deal worth 339.6 million lira to supply
electronic boards to schools.
($1 = 1.8680 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Stephen Nisbet, Ron
Askew)