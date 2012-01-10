* Lira recovers vs dlr on global risk appetite

* Lira gains limited as c.bank eases lira liquidity

* Yields down on c.bank action

* Shares jump on technical buying (Adds closing prices, fresh quotes)

ISTANBUL, Jan 10 The recovery in global sentiment on Tuesday helped the lira to pare some of its losses versus the dollar and bond yields declined after the central bank eased lira liquidity by holding a regular fixed-rate repo auction, signalling a return to regular operations.

Turkish shares jumped 1.9 percent due to technical buying after heavy sell-off during last four days.

Hopes for U.S. corporate results lifted global stocks on Tuesday and signs the debt-scarred euro zone economy might be less fragile than feared kept the shared currency clear of recent lows.

The Turkish Central Bank injected 7 billion lira ($3.75 billion) via a fixed-rate one week repo auction on Tuesday.

By 1547 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8662 versus the dollar, stronger than 1.8725 in late trade on Monday.

After the repo announcement early in the morning, the currency eased as much as 1.8735 against the greenback from 1.8680 earlier.

"The lira couldn't benefit from risk appetite as much as other currencies mainly due to the central bank's funded (banks) at 5.75 percent and didn't declare today as an exceptional day. The bank will probably adjust the funding rate in a way to support the lira and the bond market at the same time, ahead of Treasury's bond auctions," said a manager of forex desk of a bank in Istanbul.

In January, Turkish Treasury planned a debt redemption of 17.8 billion lira versus a domestic borrowing of 14.4 billion lira.

Under new policy measures aiming at preventing further lira weakening, the central bank has been holding intraday repo auctions instead of fixed-rate ones on "exceptional days". The ailing currency lost nearly 20 percent versus the dollar in 2011, stoking inflationary pressures in Turkey's economy.

The central bank pushed the effective funding rate for banks to 12 percent from around 8 percent as intraday repo auctions are held according to the standard auction method where banks tell the central bank the amount they want and the interest rate they are ready to pay.

Against a dollar/euro currency basket, the lira traded at 2.1264, compared with 2.1266 in late trade on Monday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 closed at 11.37 percent, down from a previous close of 11.42 percent.

"The fact that the central bank provided liquidity at 5.75 percent improved sentiment in the bond market. However the central bank's policies are still complicated for investors. Besides, there are high volume auctions in January which also create upward pressures on yields," said a fund manager of one bank.

The main Istanbul share index closed 1.9 percent up at 50,781.84 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was up 2.09 percent.

"Today's bounce back comes from technical buying as the main index had been oversold during the last four days. Positive data from China and the U.S. also supported Turkish shares," said Mert Ulker, deputy chief executive at Finans Invest.

Shares of Turkish electronics manufacturer Vestel Elektronik rose 6.52 percent to 1.96 lira after the company said it had signed a deal worth 339.6 million lira to supply electronic boards to schools.

($1 = 1.8680 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Stephen Nisbet, Ron Askew)