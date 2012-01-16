* Lira stronger against dollar after c.bank actions
* Bond yields down ahead of debt auctions
* Treasury holds two debt auctions this week
* Shares rise 1 percent
ISTANBUL, Jan 16 The Turkish lira gained
against the dollar on Monday due to central bank action
supporting the currency despite rising global risk aversion
after Standard & Poor's mass downgrade of euro zone countries.
Bond yields declined ahead of two debt auctions, help by the
strengthening currency and robust foreign investor flows.
Rating agency S&P on Friday cut nine of the euro zone's 17
countries, including top-notch France and Austria, and said it
would decide shortly whether to downgrade the euro zone's
bailout fund.
By 0858 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8550 versus
the dollar, compared 1.8621 in late trade on Friday when it was
hit by speculation about downgrades.
The lira hit 1.8399 per dollar at one point last Thursday,
its strongest in a month on foreign inflows seeking attractive
bond yields.
"The main reason the lira is stronger despite the downgrade
news is the central bank's actions," said an investment
consultant at one portfolio company.
"The bank's liquidity tightening and commitment to support
the lira seems to have convinced investors. The lira could
continue to appreciate if it stands below the 1.8350 level
against the dollar," the consultant said.
Under a new policy, the central bank has been holding
intraday repo auctions instead of fixed-rate ones to tighten
lira liquidity and intervening directly in the forex market to
support the lira on "exceptional days".
The central bank Governor Erdem Basci also said this month
the bank will use necessary instruments to ensure lira
appreciation in 2012 and there was no reason for further lira
weakening.
Against a dollar/euro currency basket, the
lira traded at 2.1032, stronger than 2.1087 in late trade on
Friday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4,
2013 stood at 10.73 percent, down from a
previous close of 11.05 percent.
"The Turkish Treasury has debt auctions this week. But next
week's auctions will be more important. The liquidity actions of
the central bank will also be monitored," said a fixed-income
trader at one bank.
On Jan. 17, Treasury will hold a zero coupon bond auction
maturing on March 20, 2013 and a floating coupon bond maturing
on Jan. 24, 2018.
Next week it will hold four debt auctions including a tap of
the current benchmark bond.
The main Istanbul share index was up 0.97 percent
at 52,062 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index,
which was down 0.54 percent.
Turkish markets shrugged off data showing consumer
confidence rose in December but still remained below the
100-point level that signals pessimism. October's unemployment
rate also rose to 9.1 percent from 8.8 percent in
September.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Toby Chopra)