ISTANBUL, April 9 The Turkish lira and bonds weakened slightly in thin trade on Monday as local banks sold bonds to avoid higher central bank funding costs, while stronger-than-expected output data raised expectations monetary policy will remain tight.

Industrial production rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in February, Turkish Statistics Institute data showed, higher than a Reuters poll forecast of 3.5 percent growth.

"Today's data, coupled with a higher inflation outlook, adds to expectations that the central bank will keep its tight monetary policy in the coming period," said Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti Securities.

By 0817 GMT, the lira traded at 1.79662 to the dollar, slightly weaker than 1.7938 on Friday. Against its euro-dollar basket the lira eased to 2.0734 from 2.0705.

The lira usually tends to strengthen on strong output data, but one forex trader noted that markets had less risk appetite on Monday after negative U.S. non-farm payrolls data and high inflation figures in China. Many markets were closed on Monday for the Easter holiday.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield stood at 9.36 percent, a touch higher than the previous close at 9.32 percent.

"Bonds are under pressure due to local bank selling because of high funding costs. Primary dealers borrow from the central bank at 11 percent. They don't want to carry bonds at this level. Besides, there are expectations that liquidity tightening by the central bank will be long-term," said a fixed-income trader with a major Turkish bank.

Due to tighter liquidity conditions, Turkish primary dealer banks used the central bank's overnight repo facility on Friday to borrow 3.3 billion lira ($1.84 billion) at a rate of 11 percent, way above the bank's one-week repo rate of 5.75 percent.

The central bank adopted a hawkish bias at its policy meeting last month to counter inflationary pressures resulting from a weaker lira.

The bank has been using a complex policy mix based on variable daily injections of lira funding, a flexible corridor between base lending and borrowing rates and high bank reserve requirements to keep inflation in check and rein in a widening current account gap.

Istanbul's main stock index was almost flat with a 0.17 percent rise to 61,041 points, outperforming a 0.88 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

"The Istanbul Stock Exchange (ISE) index may test psychological support at the 60,000 level during the day," wrote analysts at Empires Invest.

Shares of Turkey's Tekfen Holding were up 1.28 percent at 6.32 lira after the company said in a statement that it signed a deal with Eurobank Holding to sell its 29.26 percent stake in banking unit Eurobank Tekfen to Kuwait's Burgan Bank.

Shares of Turkish telecoms operator Turkcell were up 0.22 percent at 8.96 lira after Turkcell said in a statement to Istanbul stock exchange that it had paid a $150 million debt of its subsidiary Euroasia Telecommunications Holdings BV, in which it holds a 55 percent stake.

($1 = 1.7932 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Tim Pearce)