By Seltem Iyigun
| ISTANBUL, April 9
ISTANBUL, April 9 The Turkish lira and bonds
weakened slightly in thin trade on Monday as local banks sold
bonds to avoid higher central bank funding costs, while
stronger-than-expected output data raised expectations monetary
policy will remain tight.
Industrial production rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in
February, Turkish Statistics Institute data showed, higher than
a Reuters poll forecast of 3.5 percent growth.
"Today's data, coupled with a higher inflation outlook, adds
to expectations that the central bank will keep its tight
monetary policy in the coming period," said Tufan Comert, a
strategist at Garanti Securities.
By 0817 GMT, the lira traded at 1.79662 to the
dollar, slightly weaker than 1.7938 on Friday. Against its
euro-dollar basket the lira eased to 2.0734 from
2.0705.
The lira usually tends to strengthen on strong output data,
but one forex trader noted that markets had less risk appetite
on Monday after negative U.S. non-farm payrolls data and high
inflation figures in China. Many markets were closed on Monday
for the Easter holiday.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield
stood at 9.36 percent, a touch higher than the previous close at
9.32 percent.
"Bonds are under pressure due to local bank selling because
of high funding costs. Primary dealers borrow from the central
bank at 11 percent. They don't want to carry bonds at this
level. Besides, there are expectations that liquidity tightening
by the central bank will be long-term," said a fixed-income
trader with a major Turkish bank.
Due to tighter liquidity conditions, Turkish primary dealer
banks used the central bank's overnight repo facility on Friday
to borrow 3.3 billion lira ($1.84 billion) at a rate of 11
percent, way above the bank's one-week repo rate of 5.75
percent.
The central bank adopted a hawkish bias at its policy
meeting last month to counter inflationary pressures resulting
from a weaker lira.
The bank has been using a complex policy mix based on
variable daily injections of lira funding, a flexible corridor
between base lending and borrowing rates and high bank reserve
requirements to keep inflation in check and rein in a widening
current account gap.
Istanbul's main stock index was almost flat with a
0.17 percent rise to 61,041 points, outperforming a 0.88 percent
decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.
"The Istanbul Stock Exchange (ISE) index may test
psychological support at the 60,000 level during the day," wrote
analysts at Empires Invest.
Shares of Turkey's Tekfen Holding were up 1.28 percent at
6.32 lira after the company said in a statement that it signed a
deal with Eurobank Holding to sell its 29.26 percent stake in
banking unit Eurobank Tekfen to Kuwait's Burgan
Bank.
Shares of Turkish telecoms operator Turkcell were
up 0.22 percent at 8.96 lira after Turkcell said in a statement
to Istanbul stock exchange that it had paid a $150 million debt
of its subsidiary Euroasia Telecommunications Holdings BV, in
which it holds a 55 percent stake.
($1 = 1.7932 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Tim Pearce)