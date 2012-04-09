* Lira eases due to lower global risk sentiment
ISTANBUL, April 9 The Turkish lira and bonds
weakened slightly on Monday as local banks sold debt to avoid
higher funding costs, while tight liquidity meant primary
dealers had to borrow using the central bank's repo facility,
which comes with a higher interest rate.
Expectations that monetary policy will remain tight were
boosted earlier in the day by data showing Turkish industrial
production rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in February, higher
than a Reuters poll forecast of 3.5 percent growth.
By 1503 GMT, the lira traded at 1.7985 to the
dollar, a touch weaker than 1.7938 on Friday. Against its
euro-dollar basket the lira eased to 2.0741 from
2.0705.
The lira usually strengthens on strong output data, but one
forex trader noted that markets had less risk appetite on Monday
after weaker than expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data and high
inflation figures in China. In addition, many markets were
closed on Monday for the Easter holiday.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield
closed at 9.35 percent, slightly higher than the previous close
at 9.32 percent.
"We saw some local banks selling bonds due to higher funding
costs. The central bank's liquidity management will set the
trend on the bond market," said a fixed income trader of a big
local bank.
Higher funding costs usually encourage banks to sell some of
their bond holdings to meet their liquidity needs.
Turkey's central bank has been using a complex policy mix
based on variable daily injections of lira funding, a flexible
corridor between base lending and borrowing rates and high bank
reserve requirements to keep inflation in check and rein in a
widening current account gap.
In its March meeting, the bank adopted a hawkish bias to
counter inflationary pressures resulting from a weaker lira.
"The central bank tightens liquidity which increases the
funding costs for banks. Before the intraday auctions, the
overnight repo rate was between 8-10 percent on an average
compound basis. Now it stands above 10.5 percent as the central
bank reduces liquidity," said Ali Ihsan Camci, the manager of
the treasury department of Halk Invest.
The overnight repo rate is the main rate at which banks find
funds from the markets.
The total funding stock of the central bank declined to 45.6
billion lira on Monday from around 50 billion earlier in March.
Turkey's central bank held more expensive repo auctions
between March 22-29 to support the lira after it touched a
two-month low of 1.8250 versus the dollar and pierced the key
level of 2.10 versus the basket.
Due to tighter liquidity, Turkish primary dealer banks used
the central bank's overnight repo facility on Monday to borrow
2.6 billion lira ($1.45 billion) for their financing needs at a
rate of 11 percent, way above the bank's one-week repo rate of
5.75 percent.
Istanbul's main stock index edged down 0.2 percent
to 60.813 points, outperforming a 1.1 percent decline in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
($1 = 1.7932 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Tim Pearce)