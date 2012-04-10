* Lira a touch firmer vs dlr, bonds steady

* C.bank daily liquidity management seems to determine lira moves

* Shares hold firm

ISTANBUL, April 10 The Turkish lira firmed a touch on Tuesday, outperforming emerging peers, as markets expect the central bank to continue to play an active role in the forex market with daily liquidity adjustments to support the lira.

By 0802 GMT, the lira traded at 1.7980 to the dollar, a touch stronger than 1.7985 on Monday. Against its euro-dollar basket the lira eased slightly to 2.0750, from 2.0741.

Istanbul's main stock index was flat at 60,823 points, slightly outperforming a 0.28 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Turkey's Central Bank is using a multi-tool monetary policy to support the lira and dampen inflation pressures, based on variable daily injections of lira funding, a flexible corridor between base lending and borrowing rates and high bank reserve requirements.

"Expectations that the central bank may intervene at any moment keep the lira relatively firm. We can easily say the central bank's active attitude has made it a determinant for forex market moves," said Fatih Keresteci, a strategist at HSBC.

The bank kept liquidity stable early on Tuesday, injecting 3 billion lira into the markets in a cheap one-week repo auction at a fixed-rate of 5.75 percent, matching the amount of a repo due to mature on Tuesday.

Expectations that the central bank will continue with its tight monetary stance were strengthened by stronger-than-expected industrial output data on Monday as well as data showing loan growth accelerated again.

Turkey's annual loan growth stood at 24.3 percent as of March 30, up from 23.8 percent a week ago, the Banking Watchdog data showed on Monday.

"If the current acceleration of loan growth remains in the coming weeks, we think that the central bank will be forced to take monetary policy action," wrote Ozgur Altug, chief economist at BGC Partners.

Since the end of 2010, the central bank has been trying to limit surging loan growth in order to narrow a huge current account gap which escalated to around 10 percent of Turkey's gross domestic products in 2011.

The deficit makes the economy vulnerable to external shocks and any sudden lessening of capital inflows.

"I expect the lira to weaken a little bit but I don't expect there will be a big move due to the central bank's determined behaviour, unless there is a negative development on Syria. It's not easy to sell the lira when the overnight repo rate remains close to 11 percent," said Suha Yaygin, emerging markets trader at TD Securities.

The overnight repo rate is the main rate at which banks find funds from the markets.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield stood at 9.35 percent, unmoved from a previous close.

"There shouldn't be a big sell-off in the bond market. Bonds remain under pressure due to tight monetary conditions but this is compensated by a global decline in bond yields. The yields on two-year Turkish bonds remain at a higher level," Yaygin added.

The total funding stock of the central bank declined to 45.6 billion lira on Monday from around 50 billion earlier in March.

Turkey's central bank held more expensive repo auctions between March 22-29 to support the lira after it touched a two-month low of 1.8250 versus the dollar and pierced the key level of 2.10 versus the basket.

Turkish 5-year credit default swaps (CDS) jumped to a 6-week high at 243 basis points on Tuesday, according to Markit, seven basis points up from a day earlier. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)