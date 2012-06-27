* Lira up on easing tension with Syria, high interest rate
* Bonds yields down on signs funding costs will fall
* Banking shares climb after banking watchdog comments
(Adds Basel II comments, closing prices, quote)
By Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, June 27 The Turkish lira firmed
slightly on Wednesday as tensions appeared to ease with Syria
over its shooting down of a Turkish jet, while bond yields
declined as expectations of lower funding cost for banks
encouraged investors to buy debt.
Local shares largely outperformed the emerging markets index
lead by banks, which jumped after positive comments
from the banking watchdog on the strength of the country's
lenders.
Turkey appeared to be backing away from immediate military
confrontation with Syria, although Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
has ordered his armed forces to react to any threat from Syria
near the border.
By 1437 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8120 against the dollar
, firmer than 1.8135 late on Tuesday. Against its
euro-dollar basket, the lira firmed to 2.0357,
from 2.0389.
"The lira is supported by prospects that monetary and fiscal
policy will remain tight. If it were not for the problems with
Syria, the lira would be stronger still," said a forex trader.
"Lira buying has accelerated after investors saw Turkey
prioritise diplomatic channels to solve Syria problem," the
trader added.
The lira weakened sharply in late trade on Friday after news
that Syrian forces had shot down the Turkish F-4 Phantom jet and
weakened further on Monday on worries of an escalation of
tensions.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 8.65 percent, down from a previous
close at 8.78 percent.
Analysts said investors increased their Turkish bond buying
on prospects of a fall in banks' funding costs as the central
bank's move to raise the upper limit of lira reserves increased
the liquidity in the market and the bank continued to provide
cheap funds.
The Turkish Central Bank at its monthly policy meeting on
June 21 raised the upper limit of lira required reserves that
can be held in forex to 50 percent from a previous 45
percent.
The banks' total funding cost from the central bank was
above 10 percent in May but recently declined to around 9
percent. Investors expect it to fall below 9 percent in the
coming period.
BANKS JUMP ON BASEL II COMMENTS
Lead by banking shares, Istanbul's main share index
closed 1.76 percent up at 61,184 points, largely outperforming a
0.8 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.
Turkish banking shares jumped 2.62 percent
following comments by the banking watchdog BDDK on
implementation of the Basel II banking regualtions.
The Turkish banking sector has the capacity to comply with
soon-to-be-introduced rules without any problems, the BDDK told
Reuters on Thursday.
It also said that foreign currency required reserves at the
central bank should continue to have a zero risk weighting after
Basel II is introduced.
"Isbank, Yapi Kredi and Vakifbank have been positively
affected by Basel II comments," said Bulent Sengonul, banking
analyst at Is Investment.
Shares of Turkish lender Yapi Kredi rose 4.87
percent to 3.66 lira while shares of Yapi Kredi Sigorta
jumped 9.43 percent to 17.4 lira, after the bank said
it had decided to assess options for selling shares of Yapi
Kredi Sigorta and Yapi Kredi Emeklilik.
Shares of Turkish mobile operator Turkcell rose
2.75 percent to 8.96 lira after Turkish Transport Minister
signalled the government may intervene on Turkcell if
the shareholder dispute continues.
($1 = 1.8078 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun)