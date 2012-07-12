* Lower risk appetite hits lira, data supports

* Bonds steady, benchmark yield near 10-month lows

* Shares track foreign markets lower

* Economists say c.bank unclear over possible rate cut (Adds closing prices, fresh quotes, Halkbank eurobond issue)

By Ece Toksabay

ISTANBUL, July 12 Turkey's lira weakened on Thursday as investor appetite for risk waned, but it outperformed some other emerging market currencies as data showing a narrower current account deficit pointed to a soft landing for the Turkish economy.

The benchmark bond yield is close to 10-month lows on expectations the central bank will cut rates as soon as economic data allow, while favourable numbers have kept the lira close to its strongest levels in a year.

But like other currencies, the lira was hit by fading prospects of any near-term response by the U.S. Federal Reserve to the weak global growth outlook.

"We see some depreciation in the lira in line with that, but the lira is still outperforming its emerging markets peers after favourable macroeconomic data releases recently," said one Istanbul-based forex trader.

A lower-than-expected current account deficit announced on Wednesday has offered some support to government officials' forecasts that the economy is on course for a soft landing after surging ahead 8.5 percent last year.

The lira eased to 1.8193 against the dollar from 1.8076 late on Wednesday. Against a euro-dollar basket the lira traded at 2.0190, weakening from 2.0135 late on Wednesday.

"On the basket side, 2.00 would be the critical threshold, and the dollar/lira will move in the 1.80-1.83 band for now. We will also be following foreign developments, but the trend is likely to continue downward," the forex trader added.

While widening to $5.83 billion in May from $4.96 billion a month earlier, the deficit was well below a Reuters poll forecast of $6.2 billion and compared with a $7.84 billion gap in May 2011. In the first five months, the deficit fell to $27.05 billion from $37.13 billion a year earlier.

Analysts said a rate cut was not expected immediately, but the bank could lower the upper boundary of its rate corridor, the overnight lending rate, from the current 11.50 percent. The borrowing rate is at 5 percent and the one-week repo policy rate at a record low of 5.75 percent.

Turkey's central bank governor said last week it may revise down its year-end 6.5 percent inflation forecast in July, fuelling expectations the bank will cut the lending rate soon.

INTEREST RATE CORRIDOR

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held a two-hour meeting with investors and economists in Ankara on Thursday.

"The MPC members refrained from giving a clear signal about the reduction in the interest rate corridor, which has become a widely discussed topic by markets recently," Nilufer Sezgin, chief economist at Ekspres Invest said.

"Nevertheless, they admitted that the upper bound of the corridor is idle and there is a potential that it may be reduced," she added.

Based on data released on Thursday, the Turkish Central Bank's gross foreign exchange reserves rose to $84.799 billion in the week to July 6, from $83.05 billion a week earlier, according to Reuters calculations.

In its Economic Survey on Turkey, the OECD said it expected the Turkish economy to grow 3.3 percent this year and 4.6 percent next year in the absence of renewed turbulence in international financial markets, predicting improving domestic confidence.

The yield on the March 5, 2014, benchmark bond was slightly higher at 7.94 percent from Wednesday. On Tuesday, it touched a 10-month low of 7.89 percent.

"Turkey remains one of the countries with the highest bond yields. A soft landing of the economy, falling inflation and a decline in the current account deficit have attracted foreign investors into buying Turkish bonds," said a bond trader at an Istanbul bank.

Turkey's main share index closed 1.15 percent lower at 62,324.64 points, outperforming a 2.26 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Shares in Finansbank, in which the free float is only 0.2 percent, edged up 0.55 percent after U.S. insurer Cigna Corp signed a deal to buy a 51 percent stake in Finansbank's wholly owned insurance unit Finns Emeklilik. The 85 million euros ($104 million) deal gives it access to the fast-growing Turkish market.

Shares of flag-carrier Turkish Airlines fell 0.59 percent, dragged lower by the general negative sentiment, despite announcing a 20 percent surge in first half passenger numbers.

State-owned lender Halkbank shares were down 1.39 percent after a Citigroup report said it was a good time for profit realisation for the stock. Its five-year Eurobond issue was raised on Thursday to $750 million from $500 million, with a final yield of 5 percent, bankers with knowledge of the primary terms said. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler/Ruth Pitchford/Catherine Evans)