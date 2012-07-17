* Some economists say lending rate may be trimmed
* Lira gains, bond yields dip
* Shares slightly higher
ISTANBUL, July 17 Turkish bonds and the lira
firmed on Tuesday but with gains limited by caution ahead of
Thursday's central bank rate-setting meeting where some
economists say the bank could trim its lending rate.
Investor attention was also focused on U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's view on the U.S. economy later on
Tuesday.
The lira firmed to 1.8070 against the dollar by
0850 GMT from 1.8140 on Monday. Against its euro-dollar basket
the lira was steady at 2.0154.
Some believe monetary policy easing is imminent in Turkey,
following comments earlier this month from central bank Governor
Erdem Basci that the bank may cut its year-end 6.5 percent
inflation forecast in July.
"Markets are awaiting the monetary policy meeting now.
Today's Bernanke speech is important, we will see a move in a
narrow band and low volume," said one bonds trader.
The yield on the March 5, 2014, benchmark bond
dipped to 7.93 percent from 7.96 percent on
Monday.
The central bank injected 2.5 billion lira ($1.38 billion)
into the market in a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, after
making a 3 billion lira injection on Monday.
Some economists say the bank may consider narrowing the
interest rate corridor. The corridor shows the difference
between the central bank's overnight borrowing rate, now at 5
percent, and its lending rate, which is at 11.5 percent.
"As the central bank moved closer to its price and financial
stability objectives, it has found itself in a much more
comfortable position to ease monetary conditions, and it has
begun to utilise the window for easing as evidenced by the drop
in the effective funding rate," said Finansbank economist Inan
Demir.
The bank is not expected to cut its main policy rate, the
one-week repo rate, from its current record low of 5.75 percent.
Markets were also awaiting Bernanke's semi-annual
Congressional testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday after weak U.S.
retail sales and a lower International Monetary Fund global
growth forecast on Monday raised hopes of more monetary stimulus
from the Fed.
Istanbul's main share index was up 0.21 percent at
62,808.46 points, underperforming a 0.73 percent rise in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
(Writing by Seda Sezer)