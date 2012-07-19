* Rate corridor may be trimmed at monetary policy committee
meeting
* Bond yields fall, shares rise
* Lira steady
ISTANBUL, July 19 Turkish bond yields fell on
speculation of a possible cut in one of the central bank's
interest rates on Thursday, with most analysts expecting at
least a less hawkish tone from the bank in a monthly statement
due at around 1100 GMT.
The central bank's monetary policy committee meets on
Thursday, and five out of 13 brokerages and banks polled by
Reuters forecast a reduction on the upper side of the
interest-rate corridor, the difference between its 5 percent
overnight borrowing rate and its 11.5 percent lending
rate.
That speculation pushed bonds higher, with the yield on the
benchmark bond due March 5, 2014 falling to
7.78 percent by 0817 GMT from 7.83 percent a day earlier.
"We expect the tone of today's statement to be less hawkish,
in line with the more favourable recent developments," said
Benoit Anne, head of emerging markets strategy at Societe
Generale.
"A further fall in inflation will open the door to easier
monetary policy."
Central bank Governor Erdem Basci fuelled expectations of
monetary policy easing earlier this month by saying the bank may
cut its year-end 6.5 percent inflation forecast.
A new forecast and quarterly inflation report is due on July 26.
Consumer prices dipped 0.90 percent during June, much more
than a Reuters' forecast of a 0.50 percent fall.
Downside inflation surprises and strong capital inflows had
been seen encouraging the bank to tweak its policy but many
economists say a lending rate cut could be premature because of
global risks that argue against an easing of policy.
"We think it is too early for an easing move despite the
recent deceleration in inflation and slowing credit growth and
economic activity," said Societe's Anne, adding that he thinks
the bank will wait for the publication of the new inflation
report before signalling a switch in policy.
The lira firmed to 1.8020 against the dollar by
0737 GMT from 1.8030 on Wednesday. Against its euro-dollar
basket the lira was steady at 2.0101.
"There is global interest in emerging markets. There is
inflow into bonds and it is impacting the lira positively. Apart
from a few market players many don't expect a change in today's
monetary policy committee meeting," said one forex trader.
"If there isn't a change at the monetary policy committee
meeting the lira will continue to appreciate," he said.
Istanbul's main share index rose 0.23 percent to
62,591.10 points, underperforming a 1.04 percent rise in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
(Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Patrick Graham)